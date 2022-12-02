Read full article on original website
Top Law Schools Withdraw from U.S. News Rankings
Harvard and Yale announced that they will be withdrawing their law schools from participating in the popular U.S. News and World Report college rankings. The decision comes amid a wave of higher-education reform attempting to open the application to working-class and lower-income students. Yale, despite being ranked on top by U.S. News year after year, decided to move away from the rankings, arguing that the magazine “applies a misguided formula that discourages law schools from doing what is best for legal education,” noted Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken.
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Advice for Former Premeds Applying to Law School
Law school admissions officers can quickly spot an application from a former premedical student. Telltale signs include a resume with internships in medical research labs and a transcript replete with premed coursework – perhaps with underwhelming grades. Some premeds write personal statements about how they came to see themselves...
Judge stops enforcement of Stop WOKE Act at Florida colleges, universities
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to stop enforcing its new Stop WOKE Act at the state’s public colleges and universities. The ruling came in two lawsuits — one filed by a University of South Florida student and professor and another led by Florida A&M law professor LeRoy Pernell — both alleging that the law illegally prevents frank discussions about the nation’s racial history in classrooms. The same judge issued a ruling in August that blocked the law from applying to workplace training.
Law School Recorded Interview Questions: How to Prepare
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic made videoconferencing software ubiquitous in schools and workplaces, law schools that interview applicants were already shifting from in-person interviews toward online video interviews. Not only are video interviews more efficient to conduct, but they help level the playing field for applicants unable to meet in person.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Students sue Yale University, alleging discrimination against students with mental health disabilities
The lawsuit alleges the university forced students to withdraw from the school after showing severe mental health disability symptoms.
The education establishment's attacks on merit will destroy success
“Set up standards of achievement open to all, to the least, to the most inept — and you stop the impetus to effort in men, great or small.” So argues Ellsworth Toohey, the villain of Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead. In an impassioned speech about his quest for power, Toohey reveals the goals of his socialist policies: elevate the mediocre and destroy the successful.
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
A look at adoption in America nearly 6 months since Roe overturned
Adoption agency providers in Texas tell "GMA" what the landscape looks like now.
Legal Industry Harassment Is Not Rare, But Rarely Shared
In this episode, I welcome back to the podcast Aliza Shatzman, an attorney, advocate, and former DC Superior Court law clerk, to talk about her experience as a clerk in the DC Superior Court where she faced gender discrimination, harassment, and ultimately retaliation by the now former judge for whom she clerked. She also discusses how she reached out to her law school for support and assistance, only to find out that the judge had a history of misconduct that law school officials were aware of. Due to her experience, Aliza co-founded and launched The Legal Accountability Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing issues of judicial accountability.
Maryland opened up jobs to people without four-year degrees
(NewsNation) — In March of this year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that his administration would be removing four-year college degree requirements from thousands of state jobs, a move that’s put more people to work and has drawn consideration across the country. The goal was to offer more...
