Bah Humbug! The Best 'A Christmas Carol' Movies
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is one of the most famous Christmas stories ever written. Over the decades, the story has been adapted into a wide variety of A Christmas Carol movies. Some movies lean into the scarier aspects of the story, while others produce a more comedic result. Whether you're a fan of cartoons, musicals, comedies or other genres, there's a version of A Christmas Carol for you.
EW.com
Songwriter Paul Williams on the inspirations for his tunes in The Muppet Christmas Carol
When Paul Williams got the call to write the songs for The Muppet Christmas Carol, he felt like Scrooge on Christmas morning. Newly sober after a 10-year spiral into addiction, the "Rainbow Connection" hitmaker felt that Scrooge's tale of redemption spoke directly to his own experiences. "When I got the call from [director] Brian Henson to come and talk about doing The Muppet Christmas Carol, I was about a year sober," Williams tells EW. "I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict and a retired amateur chemist, I like to say, and had that reputation. So here I am with a new life, this feeling of community, and experiencing, basically, a spiritual awakening."
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
‘The Godfather’ Co-Stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino Started Dating After Connecting on Set
'The Godfather' co-stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino connected while working on the film and dated on and off for years, before parting ways as friends.
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
Val Kilmer Was Written Out of ‘Willow’ Series at Last Minute
Val Kilmer’s character Madmartigan was one of the most iconic parts of 1988’s classic Willow. Unfortunately, he won’t be appearing in the first season of the new Willow TV series. It’s not for lack of trying on the studio’s end; Val Kilmer has had some major health challenges in recent years. He has been battling throat cancer since 2015.
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Travels Through the Apocalypse
One of the most acclaimed games of the 21st century is coming to TV. On December 4, HBO released the full trailer for “The Last of Us,” the upcoming sci-fi drama series. “Game of Thrones” stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Catherine Called Birdy”) lead the series as Joel and Ellie, the main player characters of the original 2013 video game. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States where the world has been ravaged by an outbreak of zombie-like hosts mutated by a bizarre fungus, the story follows Joel, a smuggler working in Boston, as he is tasked with protecting...
'Christmas Carol' adaptations glamorize the 'cruel corporate czar,' argues NBC News critic
An NBC News culture critic argued that the new adaptations of "A Christmas Carol" glamorized the "cruel corporate czar" and "hit the wrong key" on Saturday.
Looking to Be Visited by Three Ghosts? — Here's Our List of the Best Adaptations of 'A Christmas Carol'
On December 18, 1843, A Christmas Carol was published by a then 31-year-old Charles Dickens, who wrote it in just six weeks. Drawing from his own life experiences and the world around him, the book was a commentary on how the poor and underserved were treated by so-called high society. It's no coincidence that people today still connect with these themes.
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Details Made Netflix Execs Cry
If the Duffer brothers are to be believed, Stranger Things season five will be the show’s most emotional installment yet. Most of us are still reeling from Stranger Things season four, but it’s time to buckle up, fam — at a press event in LA last weekend, the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, offered some hints about the emotional turmoil that’s yet to come when the show’s fifth and final season hits Netflix.
Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Confirm ‘Good Burger 2’ Is Happening
We do, we do, we do-oooooo want to see a Good Burger sequel finally come to life. Bust out the orange soda, it’s time for a celebration! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have officially confirmed something ’90s kids have been waiting almost their whole lives for: A Good Burger sequel!
‘Chivalry’ Producer Richard Johns Launches Argo Films With John Travolta Disney+ Short ‘The Shepherd’
British producer Richard Johns has launched a new label, Argo Films. Johns is best known for the 2000 Academy Award-nominated indie horror flick Shadow of a Vampire and several other films, is debuting with a slate of projects and The Shepherd, a completed short for Disney+. The Shepherd, starring John Travolta and Ben Radcliffe, is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and followed the story of a pilot flying home solo for Christmas in 1957. Iain Softley (Backbeat, Hackers) wrote and directed, and Alfonso Cuarón and Bill Kenwright are co-producers. Argo will also house scripted assets and development projects from Corona Pictures and Corona Television,...
Christina Applegate Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Christina Applegate got emotional as she thanked fans for their support in her first public appearance since revealing she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Christina Applegate is an icon, there’s no doubt about it. The award-winning actress has starred in dozens of movies and TV shows since her breakout role as Kelly Bundy on Married… With Children, including Anchorman, Samantha Who?, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, and, most recently, her hit Netflix series Dead to Me. Now, Applegate is getting the recognition she deserves with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and to make this moment even more touching, the emotional ceremony marked her first public appearance since she revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
