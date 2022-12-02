Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...

1 DAY AGO