Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
Illinois State Police releases body cam footage from deadly shooting in Litchfield
The investigation into the shooting and killing of a man after an encounter with police officers in Litchfield, Illinois, on Thanksgiving continues.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
Man shot, killed in encounter with officers in Litchfield, Ill.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
WAND TV
Ambulance involved in crash near downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An ambulance was involved in a crash near downtown Decatur, police said. According to Decatur Police, officers were called to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle at the corner of S. Church and W. Wood Streets. The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. on...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
kjluradio.com
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
Spanish Lake woman sentenced for role in 2017 murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been sentenced for her role in a 2017 killing in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. Makala Mayo pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Amber Green. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Mayo's plea deal between prosecutors and her lawyer and sentenced her to nine years in prison, with credit for 4.5 years of jail time served.
wmay.com
Girard Man Sentenced On Meth, Firearm Charges
A Girard man will spend ten years behind bars following his guilty plea on federal drug and gun charges. 36-year-old Michael Pitman was on parole in May of 2021 when state corrections officers conducted a compliance check on his residence. They discovered 90 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms… one of which had been stolen and illegally modified to a fully automatic weapon, and the other which had the serial number scratched off.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
Shooting victim found dead overnight in downtown St. Louis
This morning, the police in St. Louis were called to the scene of a homicide. In the 400 block of North 10th Street, a male victim was found shot.
Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old James Robey of Effingham for a Jasper County warrant for contempt of court for failure to appear/pay. James posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Jenilee Arnold of Alton, Il for possession of adult use...
