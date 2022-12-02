ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: All Legend and Weapon Skins

Respawn Entertainment's brand-new Wintertide Collection Event is slated to get started very soon in Apex Legends: Eclipse, bringing players a breadth of new holiday-themed cosmetics to collect. Here's a breakdown of all of the skins that players can pick up during the Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event. Apex Legends Wintertide...
Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings: How to Fix

With the end of Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fornite almost here, now is an important time to log on and play the game to make sure you are not missing any rewards or challenges. Sometimes without reason, players are greeted with the failed to download supervised settings error in Fortnite. Luckily the fix for this issue can be as simple as a quick reset. Here are a few options to fix the error.
