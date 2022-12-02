Read full article on original website
League of Legends Patch 12.23: What to Expect
Riot Games will be using as a way to adjust League of Legends Patch 12.23 before the official Season 13 release. While Patch 12.22 changed League of Legends in big ways, setting us up with the preseason, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, is using Patch 12.23 as a way to adjust everything that was added in the patch before.
Sandy Shocks Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Information about the new Paradox Pokémon Sandy Shocks in the new Switch games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: All Legend and Weapon Skins
Respawn Entertainment's brand-new Wintertide Collection Event is slated to get started very soon in Apex Legends: Eclipse, bringing players a breadth of new holiday-themed cosmetics to collect. Here's a breakdown of all of the skins that players can pick up during the Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event. Apex Legends Wintertide...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
How to Get Bronze Scales Highland Drake in Dragonflight
Looking to get hold of the Highland Drake: Bronze Scales item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? We've got you covered.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Sonic Frontiers 2023 Content Roadmap Announced
A content roadmap of future updates for Sonic Frontiers has been announced.
Will Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion be on Nintendo Switch?
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion just around the corner, some might be wondering whether or not it's going to arrive on Nintendo Switch.
Best Specialization for Blacksmithing in Dragonflight
Looking for the best Blacksmithing Specialization in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here's what you need to know.
How to Get to Dragon Isles in Dragonflight
Looking to step foot in the Dragon Isles? Here's how to get there in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
The Callisto Protocol will reveal new updates and fixes this week
Striking Distance Studios is still analyzing areas to improve
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
Which League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungling Item Should You Buy?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 has made many changes to the jungle, including adding three new jungle items. The preseason is the perfect time for Riot Games, developers of League of Legends, to try out their new ideas for the upcoming season. Preseason 2023 changed a lot of jungle mechanics as well as getting rid of the old jungle items in exchange for three new jungle companions players can pick at the start of each game. These jungle companions give different buffs depending on which was chosen, making them work well with different types of junglers.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Valorant Patch 5.12 Chamber Nerfs Revealed
Here are all of the changes that will be made to Chamber in Valorant Patch 5.12.
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
How to Enter The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Valve are set to give away one Steam Deck for every minute of The Game Awards. Here's how to enter the giveaway.
DBLTAP
