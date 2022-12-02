Read full article on original website
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
AZFamily
Tridemic: COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu in Phoenix
Those trying to reach the line for help are greeted with a message that says the line is “experiencing a service outage.”. Phoenix officers encouraging others to save lives through blood donations. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Vitalant Arizona officials are hoping the public will follow in the officers'...
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control reopens East Valley shelter following distemper outbreak
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has reopened its East Valley shelter and now the agency hopes it can empty it out. Now through Dec. 11, Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring all adoption fees at all Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters. The east valley shelter closed at the end of October after experiencing a distemper outbreak.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dense fog hits part of the Valley; advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect late Sunday night and is in effect until Monday morning after a round of winter storms. According to the First Alert Weather team, the intense rainfall from the weekend storms caused high humidity making conditions favorable for fog. The National Weather Service reports that visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas for parts of the morning.
kjzz.org
Symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and RSV create difficulty diagnosing respiratory illnesses
Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases are ramping up in Arizona, and all present with similar symptoms: coughing, fever, congestion. But the way to treat each illness is different. Dr. Nick Staab is a medical epidemiologist with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. He says doctors have a hard time...
AZFamily
Varsity Zone - Friday, Nov. 2, 2022 - Part 1
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
queencreeksuntimes.com
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season across the Valley
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22
Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Human Services Campus asking for blanket, clothing donations as temperatures drop
PHOENIX — Phoenix's Human Services Campus is seeking donations as temperatures drop and more people find themselves trying to stay warm. The organization provides shelter for nearly 1,000 people each night and hundreds more are unsheltered outside of its campus, which is located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Cosmetic doctor found dead, man catches fire at a hospital and a cruise ship death: this week's top stories
This week's top stories included the wife of a former Power Ranger confirming his cause of death, a woman whose husband caught fire at the hospital and died, and a cosmetic doctor who reportedly assaulted his patients being found dead in a ditch. A majority of these stories are national except for a deadly shooting in Phoenix.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily
30 ways to support your neighbors this holiday season
PHOENIX (Stacker) - The holidays have always inspired giving, not just toward those closest to us, but toward others in need as well. This year, more than ever, people in our own neighborhoods are seeking economic help, job support, and assistance in filling their pantries. Charitable giving is expected to increase an estimated 5.1% in 2021, according to Philanthropy News Digest.
Sky Harbor sees most rainfall in a day since last year
The National Weather Service says it was the most rainfall ever recorded in Phoenix on a December 3rd.
azbigmedia.com
As the drought grinds on, Valley homeowners take advantage of xeriscape incentives
Above: This yard in Mesa was converted to desert landscaping under the city’s Grass-to-Xeriscape incentive program. Photo taken Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo by Samantha Chow/Cronkite News) Lifestyle | yesterday | Cronkite News. Kelly Gleave converted his grass lawn to xeriscape in April. In June, he and his wife saw...
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
roselawgroupreporter.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
