Central Texas cities rank among best ‘Christmas Towns’
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Fredericksburg and Wimberley both appear on the list. Other cities listed in...
Frozen raspberries recalled over Hepatitis A
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – More than 1,000 cases of frozen raspberries are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves James Farm frozen raspberries sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.
Do you remember these discontinued Whataburger menu items?
(FOX 44) – Whataburger is a Texas staple. If you ask someone who frequents the fast food chain for their usual order, you’ll start to see some menu items have a huge following (we’re talking about you, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit). But what about items once on...
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
Mild, cool weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s is expected Sunday afternoon across Central Texas. Warm and humid conditions with mostly cloudy skies and periodic chances for rain are in store for the upcoming work week. A cold front looks to push through the region later in the week allowing for slightly cooler temperatures.
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion...
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of...
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The announcement of an “After School Satan Club” at a primary school in Virginia caused concerned among many local parents. A flyer circulated on social media, which announced the club and its planned launch at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake on Dec. 15.
What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A strong cold front will arrive Saturday morning which will bring gusty north winds and a sharp cool-down. Highs on Saturday afternoon will mostly be in the 50s. Cloud cover will increase, and some light rain will be possible, primarily across parts of North Texas Sunday. After a quick warm up Monday into Tuesday, another cold front will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and increased chances for light rain once again.
