ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego is among cities where people leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to

By Vivian Chow
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSz1N_0jVUmYvj00

SAN DIEGO – A record number of Los Angeles residents have made the move to San Diego, as well as out-of-state, according to a new Redfin study .

Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exodus were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C. and more, according to Redfin.

So, which cities are Angelenos now flocking to the most? Las Vegas and San Diego, according to Redfin data.

As mortgage rates and home prices continue skyrocketing, nearly one-quarter of homebuyers nationwide looked to move to a different metro area, marking a record high, Redfin reported.

Relocation numbers were boosted by remote working flexibility, something over one-third of American job-holders has access to, making relocating for lower home prices even more popular.

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California

In Las Vegas, the median home price is $425,019, as of November 2022, while average prices in Los Angeles were over double that amount at $954,270, according to Zillow.

Las Vegas offers a wealth of entertainment and dining options for big-city folk without the high cost of living, along with the lack of a state income tax.

San Diego’s median home price sits relatively close to Los Angeles at $950,415, although the city provides a different lifestyle, notably an escape from L.A.’s infamous traffic jams and fast-paced living.

Other top cities seeing a great influx of Angelenos include Phoenix, Arizona and Dallas, Texas, according to the study.

Those living in pricey San Francisco are choosing to move east to Sacramento, about 88 miles away from the city, said Redfin.

“The overall national trend remains the same: a steady uptick in the share of Redfin.com users looking to relocate over the last five years, with much of the increase occurring since the pandemic began,” says Redfin. “The most popular destinations are typically relatively affordable Sun Belt metros.”

The full Redfin study on homebuying relocation trends can be found here.

Top 10 metros homebuyers are leaving, according to Redfin:

Net outflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to leave a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to move in

Rank Metro * Net Outflow Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination
1 San Francisco, CA 37,800 24% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA
2 Los Angeles, CA 33,600 20% San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV
3 New York, NY 23,600 27% Miami, FL Miami, FL
4 Washington, DC 18,900 18% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD
5 Boston, MA 9,300 19% Portland, ME Portland, ME
6 Chicago, IL 5,700 16% Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee, WI
7 Detroit, MI 4,600 32% Cleveland, OH Cleveland, OH
8 Denver, CO 3,700 31% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL
9 Seattle, WA 3,500 17% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ
10 Minneapolis, MN 2,200 29% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL
Courtesy of Redfin

FOX 5 San Diego’s Jafet Serrato contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 9

Related
KTVU FOX 2

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy

5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy