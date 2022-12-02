Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Illinois Business Journal
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
wgel.com
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genny (Odle) Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, passed away November 29, 2022, at Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately after with Pastor Jerry Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Peter UCC, Hookdale, Illinois, or the charity of your choice.
KCTV 5
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
wgel.com
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal, age 58, of Greenville, Illinois passed away in her home on November 30, 2022, having been visited by countless loved ones from near and far. Cindy was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but grew up in Zion, Illinois. She graduated Zion-Benton Township High School in the class of 1982. At that time she worked for five years for the Luxor Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois.
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
wgel.com
Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind
Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind, age 90, formerly of Cedarhurst, Highland, IL passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and went to work at Bradford Bank in Greenville, IL. Soon after, she married Duane M. Wedekind. She and Duane lived in Greenville IL, Indianapolis, IN and Belleville IL, for a time before returning to Illinois to reside in Highland, IL. with their three children. Maxine and Duane worked together at Piggly Wiggly, where she worked both as a cashier and in the bakery department while Duane worked as a meat cutter, then store manager. Maxine and Duane continued to work side by side when she supported his dream of becoming a self-employed business owner and purchased the family run, Polar Ice Chest.
KSDK
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
wgel.com
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
