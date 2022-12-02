ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Illinois Business Journal

East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
wgel.com

Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen

Genny (Odle) Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, passed away November 29, 2022, at Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately after with Pastor Jerry Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Peter UCC, Hookdale, Illinois, or the charity of your choice.
KCTV 5

MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
advantagenews.com

Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday

At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
wgel.com

Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal

Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal, age 58, of Greenville, Illinois passed away in her home on November 30, 2022, having been visited by countless loved ones from near and far. Cindy was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but grew up in Zion, Illinois. She graduated Zion-Benton Township High School in the class of 1982. At that time she worked for five years for the Luxor Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois.
wgel.com

Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind

Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind, age 90, formerly of Cedarhurst, Highland, IL passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and went to work at Bradford Bank in Greenville, IL. Soon after, she married Duane M. Wedekind. She and Duane lived in Greenville IL, Indianapolis, IN and Belleville IL, for a time before returning to Illinois to reside in Highland, IL. with their three children. Maxine and Duane worked together at Piggly Wiggly, where she worked both as a cashier and in the bakery department while Duane worked as a meat cutter, then store manager. Maxine and Duane continued to work side by side when she supported his dream of becoming a self-employed business owner and purchased the family run, Polar Ice Chest.
KSDK

Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
KFVS12

Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
wgel.com

Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
5 On Your Side

1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...

Comments / 0

Community Policy