KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police searching landfill for newborn's body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are now searching a nearby landfill in connection to the death of a newborn. Captain Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department told KCCI that authorities are searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency on the south side of Fort Dodge. They started searching the landfill on Friday.
KGLO News
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
kicdam.com
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
KIMT
Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
KIMT
1 1/2 pounds of marijuana means no prison time for Forest city man
FOREST CITY, Iowa - No prison time for a man arrested after 1 ½ pounds of marijuana was found in his home. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 23 of Forest city, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended drug treatment after pleading guilty to distributing drugs to someone under 18 near a school and possession with intent to deliver marijuana near a school.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
977thebolt.com
REWARD INCREASED: $1,500 reward for information on the missing body of Fort Dodge newborn
Fort Dodge, IA – The Fort Dodge Police Department has announced the increase in reward money for anyone with information regarding the missing body of a deceased newborn. The information was released in the press release below. “Following the press release from Tuesday, November 29th, we had someone reach...
Fort Dodge Police continue search for answers in newborn death
The tips have been pouring into the Fort Dodge Police Department since the Tuesday announcement of an investigation into the death of an infant.
kscj.com
SUSPECT SHOT IN CARROLL, IOWA INCIDENT
THE POLICE CHIEF IN CARROLL, IOWA SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT’S INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES A MAN WHO WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WAS SHOT IN SELF-DEFENSE. CARROLL POLICE CHIEF BRAD BURKE SAYS RESIDENTS IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING STARTED CALLING 9-1-1 AROUND 1 A.M. CARROLL1 OC……..A DIFFERENT BUILDING.” :18...
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around […]
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, NWS says
The National Weather Service offices in Johnston have issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, with northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
KIMT
Clear Lake getting more than $4.3M for Surf District project
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake has been awarded $4,370,000 toward its Surf District project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday. The money will assist in the expansion and relocation of Clear Lake’s Music Enrichment Center to allow for improved performances and educational experiences; gateway and streetscape enhancements around and on Buddy Holly Place; and waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lakeshore.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents may see increase in water, sewer fees in 2023
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea said they are considering increasing water and sewer fees by 5% and 7%, respectively, in 2023 in order to keep those funds self-sustaining. The city says under state law, fees must cover the costs of providing water and sewer services,...
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
KIMT
Mason City sees big increase in English-learner students
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Communication is a key piece to a student’s success in American schools, but it can be a challenge when English is not your first language. Mason City’s English-learner program has seen its student population increase rapidly with children who speak many different first languages. With that growth and each child being a different situation, teachers and paraeducators are met with a variety of challenges.
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
