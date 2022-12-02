ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flu cases increasing, number of kids vaccinated dropping

MILWAUKEE - The number of flu cases is increasing, and the number of kids vaccinated against it is dropping. Physicians urge the public to vaccinate before the holidays. Physicians said it's a perfect storm as we gather with family for the holidays. Specialists remind people that the vaccine is more important than ever to protect their kids against the flu.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child flu, RSV, COVID symptoms; what to be aware of this season

MILWAUKEE - A fever, cough, shortness of breath: This winter, it could be hard to tell which virus your child may be fighting – RSV, flu or COVID-19. "It’s been a confluence of like three hurricanes hitting at once with these three viruses," said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a pediatric disease specialist with UW Health.
whbl.com

Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation

You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
CBS 58

Local pharmacies struggle to stock cold, flu medications due to shortages

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An early flu season combined with a rise in pediatric respiratory illnesses has led to some people frantically searching store shelves for medication that is difficult to find due to shortages. Local pharmacies in Wisconsin and across the nation are having a series of supply issues...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee County Sees Rise in Suicides in Black Communities

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Black residents, who make up the largest minority group in Milwaukee County, are committing suicide at a higher rate this year than in any other...
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash

MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...

