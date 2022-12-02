Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin doctors and pharmacists urging flu shots amid early spike in cases
Dr. Margolis noted that the flu hitting early with RSV and coinciding with COVID-19 is challenging hospital staff and putting people of all ages at risk.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flu cases increasing, number of kids vaccinated dropping
MILWAUKEE - The number of flu cases is increasing, and the number of kids vaccinated against it is dropping. Physicians urge the public to vaccinate before the holidays. Physicians said it's a perfect storm as we gather with family for the holidays. Specialists remind people that the vaccine is more important than ever to protect their kids against the flu.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child flu, RSV, COVID symptoms; what to be aware of this season
MILWAUKEE - A fever, cough, shortness of breath: This winter, it could be hard to tell which virus your child may be fighting – RSV, flu or COVID-19. "It’s been a confluence of like three hurricanes hitting at once with these three viruses," said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a pediatric disease specialist with UW Health.
whbl.com
Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation
You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
A New Report Examines Substance-use Disorder Services in Milwaukee County as Drug Overdose Deaths Continue to Soar
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. At the current pace, the number of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County will surpass last year’s record high total of 643. As of...
CBS 58
Local pharmacies struggle to stock cold, flu medications due to shortages
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An early flu season combined with a rise in pediatric respiratory illnesses has led to some people frantically searching store shelves for medication that is difficult to find due to shortages. Local pharmacies in Wisconsin and across the nation are having a series of supply issues...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee County Sees Rise in Suicides in Black Communities
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Black residents, who make up the largest minority group in Milwaukee County, are committing suicide at a higher rate this year than in any other...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
CBS 58
‘You’re always learning:’ Demand for steamfitters in Milwaukee grows as interest in trade apprenticeships increases
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Five years of training. A six-figure salary. Zero debt. It all starts inside of a 25,000 square foot facility in Milwaukee, where hundreds of students study and train to become the backbone for the city’s infrastructure. We’re talking about steamfitting, and if you’ve never...
ABC7 Chicago
'We're not going away': Milwaukee family brings awareness to low bail practices after son's death
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Milwaukee family is turning their grief into action after their son was killed this fall. Danari Peer died in a car crash on Oct. 5, 2022, while in a car driven by Jai'Quann McMurtry. Police say McMurtry was racing at 109 miles per hour when he...
americanmilitarynews.com
Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during fight over a video game in Wisconsin
Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during a fight over a video game. Theodore A. Kritch, 31, of Franksville, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Alexander E. Kritch, also...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash
MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Family accuses correctional officer of not stopping suicide in Milwaukee jail
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Brieon Green, 21, died by apparent suicide in the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
