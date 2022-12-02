Read full article on original website
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal, age 58, of Greenville, Illinois passed away in her home on November 30, 2022, having been visited by countless loved ones from near and far. Cindy was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but grew up in Zion, Illinois. She graduated Zion-Benton Township High School in the class of 1982. At that time she worked for five years for the Luxor Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois.
KC Board Acts On Vandalia Art Gallery Project
At its November meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees took action on the Vandalia Art Gallery project at the Vandalia campus. Trustees approved FMG Architects to proceed with professional services, including preparation of construction documents, and beginning the bidding process. The firm has estimated the cost of the project...
Roger D. Bannister
Roger D. Bannister, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 4, 1940, to Richard and Ruby (nee Zolman) Bannister in Farmington, MO. He married Betty Chilton on November 26, 1960, at Memorial Methodist Church, Farmington, MO.
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genny (Odle) Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, passed away November 29, 2022, at Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately after with Pastor Jerry Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Peter UCC, Hookdale, Illinois, or the charity of your choice.
Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind
Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind, age 90, formerly of Cedarhurst, Highland, IL passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and went to work at Bradford Bank in Greenville, IL. Soon after, she married Duane M. Wedekind. She and Duane lived in Greenville IL, Indianapolis, IN and Belleville IL, for a time before returning to Illinois to reside in Highland, IL. with their three children. Maxine and Duane worked together at Piggly Wiggly, where she worked both as a cashier and in the bakery department while Duane worked as a meat cutter, then store manager. Maxine and Duane continued to work side by side when she supported his dream of becoming a self-employed business owner and purchased the family run, Polar Ice Chest.
Jays Win At Pana
The Greenville Blue Jays boys basketball teams posted wins at Pana Thursday night. The eighth grade Jays topped Pana 47-25, scoring 22 of their points in the first quarter. Leo Sullivan had 13 in the opening frame and finished the game with 17 points. Austin Swalley put in nine points.
Donald L. Purcell
Donald L. Purcell, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Don married Nancy Johnson on April 7, 1960, and she survives in Carlyle. Don was the beloved father of Robin (Mike) Orzel, Trent (Lisa) Purcell, and Sidney (Jamie) Estes. He was “Papoo” to his granddaughters Haley (fiancé, Andy) Purcell, Peyton Purcell, and Chandler Estes. Don was the dear brother to Bob (Tonia) Purcell, Linda Lehmann, and Tom (Sande) Purcell. Don is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Louis & Zelda Purcell, sister Jan (Raymond) Nettles, brother-in-law, Bill Lehmann, and puppy dog, Percy.
Aces Fall At Home
It was a game of two completely different halves Friday night at Mulberry Grove. The Aces controlled most of the first half, but Martinsville bounced back to win 71-54. Martinsville led once in the opening half, and the Aces built a margin of 15 points midway through the second quarter.
Lady Comets Fall At Home
Playing at home Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team was defeated by Nashville 59-33. Lilly Funneman and Emma Veith scored seven points apiece for GHS. The varsity girls are 3-4 for the season and host Carlyle Tuesday night. The game will be aired on WGEL. The junior...
Comets Lose Final Tourney Game
The Greenville Comets were defeated in their final game of the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle Saturday afternoon. Playing in the fifth place game, Greenville High fell to Flora 66-53. The Comets had early two-point leads, but Flora broke a 5-5 score with a three-point field goal and never trailed the...
ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
