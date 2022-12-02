Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Photos of Foothills Mall in Fort Collins’ ‘Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame’
The holiday season is well-known for its bringing out of ugly sweaters. Many consider it a challenge to have the most-ugly holiday sweater; some more than excel. Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has nearly 20 of the ugliest ugly sweaters on display for the season; I went to take a look, and brought back photos of them. My phone was not damaged by taking the photos, but it did need therapy.
Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake
No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?
It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022
Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
This Colorado City Is Top 3 In U.S. For Single People. Are You Single?
If you're looking for love in Colorado, you may be in luck because one Colorado city was just ranked a Top 3 city for singles in the entire country. Are you single and ready to mingle?. Colorado City Ranked Top 3 In The Country For Single People. If you're looking...
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Couple Wins Contest, Prize? Getting Married On a Frontier Flight From Denver
Thinking of getting married, soon? Well, you may want to take "Frontier Flight" off your list of venues for a while, as that's been taken. You can bet that this couple won't be forgetting getting married in the sky. Why bother with inviting friends and family to your wedding, when...
The CU Buffs Name Deion Sanders Head Coach
It's officially Prime Time for the Colorado Buffaloes as Deion Sanders has been named the next head coach for the football team on Saturday night. According to CUBuffs.com, Sanders will be the 28th full-time head coach of the football program. Sanders comes from Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. In...
