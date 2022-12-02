Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind, age 90, formerly of Cedarhurst, Highland, IL passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and went to work at Bradford Bank in Greenville, IL. Soon after, she married Duane M. Wedekind. She and Duane lived in Greenville IL, Indianapolis, IN and Belleville IL, for a time before returning to Illinois to reside in Highland, IL. with their three children. Maxine and Duane worked together at Piggly Wiggly, where she worked both as a cashier and in the bakery department while Duane worked as a meat cutter, then store manager. Maxine and Duane continued to work side by side when she supported his dream of becoming a self-employed business owner and purchased the family run, Polar Ice Chest.

