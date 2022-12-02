RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...

2 DAYS AGO