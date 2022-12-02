Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Police arrest man for allegedly firing a gun
SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrived at the 5600 block of Carmela Way at roughly 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports about a person firing a gun.Officers were able to arrest the suspect and found evidence of a shooting.
abc10.com
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
Man arrested after four-hour-long standoff with Elk Grove police
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After a four-hour-long standoff, Elk Grove police were able to arrest a man who had a warrant due to violent threats. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, police had a warrant for 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara, due to violent threats against his old employer. Police said that around 5 p.m. […]
CBS News
West Sacramento arrest burglary suspect found hiding on the roof of business
WEST SACRAMENTO - A suspected burglar was arrested in West Sacramento on Saturday with the help of a police K9. According to a West Sacramento Police Department statement, early on Saturday morning, West Sacramento police were alerted to a burglary in progress in the 2400 block of Port Street. A caller said they witnessed, via video feed, someone inside of the business prowling with a flashlight.
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history
Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
Homeless man accused of attacking bicyclist with machete in Rancho Cordova to appear in court today
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...
abc10.com
Yuba City cold case: Arrest made in 23-year-old killing
Police made an arrest in a 23-year-old Yuba City cold case. Police say Blanca Dueñas was allegedly killed by her husband, who then fled to Mexico.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
Man dies days after being attacked with machete in Rancho Cordova | Update
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 60-year-old man allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a machete Monday in Rancho Cordova has died. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Timothy Fairall, Friday afternoon. A small memorial was held where Fairall was attacked, Friday evening. The alleged...
'The day has finally come': Sister of 1999 Yuba City cold case victim shares memories after alleged killer extradited
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say they've caught their man in a cold case homicide after 23 years, but for Sonia Dueñas, it's not quite time to rest easy. Her sister, Blanca Dueñas, was killed back in 1999. Police say Blanca's husband, Francisco Arellano, then evaded law enforcement by fleeing to Mexico. On Nov. 19, 2022, police announced his extradition to Sutter County.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary December 1, 2022
Suspect: DETOSKEY, JESSICA (WFA, 33, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: SPRAY, CHRISTOPHER (WMA, 45, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Evening watch. Time: 1715 hours. Report: 22-007136. Charges: WARRANT. Location: Poppy Ridge Road/ Bruceville Road. Suspect: WU, WEI (AMA, 43, ARRESTED) Case#...
Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers
SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.
DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle
ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
KCRA.com
One person dead after car crashes into tree in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is dead following a car erupting into flames Sunday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:58 a.m. when the Sacramento Communications Center was made aware of a vehicle fire and a vehicle that struck a tree off the northbound ramp on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.
Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added
ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Comments / 0