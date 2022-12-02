San Francisco supervisors have nixed their plan to allow police officers to use robots to kill in emergency situations, a board member confirmed on Tuesday. "The people of San Francisco have spoken loud and clear: There is no place for killer police robots in our city," supervisor Dean Preston told ABC News in a statement. "There have been more killings at the hands of police than any other year on record nationwide. We should be working on ways to decrease the use of force by local law enforcement, not giving them new tools to kill people."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO