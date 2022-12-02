Read full article on original website
KGO
Enough fentanyl seized in Marin Co. 'to kill over 1 million people,' sheriff says; couple arrested
RICHMOND, Calif. -- Two Richmond residents were arrested last week on suspicion of selling fentanyl in Marin County after authorities seized more than 4 pounds of the narcotic, described as "enough to kill over 1 million people." The video in the player above is not related to the current story....
KGO
Arrest made in attack on Bay Area fast food employee trying to defend special needs teen
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in the attack on a fast food worker that happened last month in Antioch, California at The Habit Burger Grill. Nineteen-year-old Erica Palomera is an assistant manager who was punched in the face during the attack. She lost her eye due to the blow she took.
KGO
San Francisco cancels plans for 'killer police robots'
San Francisco supervisors have nixed their plan to allow police officers to use robots to kill in emergency situations, a board member confirmed on Tuesday. "The people of San Francisco have spoken loud and clear: There is no place for killer police robots in our city," supervisor Dean Preston told ABC News in a statement. "There have been more killings at the hands of police than any other year on record nationwide. We should be working on ways to decrease the use of force by local law enforcement, not giving them new tools to kill people."
KGO
Santa Clara Co. DA deactivating Twitter account due to rise in hate speech after Musk takeover
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he will deactivate his office's Twitter account due to the recent rise in hate speech on the platform. In a statement, Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to leave Twitter in an...
KGO
Your winter wonderland awaits at Great Wolf Lodge!
Just in time to treat your family to the gift of togetherness this holiday season, ABC7 is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to give one lucky viewer a complimentary 2-night stay in a standard family suite for a maximum of 4 guests - package includes water park passes for all overnight guests at Great Wolf Lodge's newest lodge in Manteca, California.
KGO
The Exploratorium After Dark offers fun, educational nightlife experience for adults
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At this exciting San Francisco nightlife experience, there are no kids allowed...but you can still act like one!. After Dark at the Exploratorium affords adults a special opportunity to unplug and play with 600+ interactive exhibits that highlight science, art, and perception. "For over 12 years,...
KGO
Anna and Elsa of Disney's Frozen take on 'How Well Do You Know Your Sister' challenge
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Actresses Lauren Nicole Chapman and Caroline Bowman may not be sisters in real life, but their tight-knit bond on and off stage may make you think otherwise. Chapman and Bowman play Anna and Elsa, respectively, in Disney's Frozen and we put their knowledge of one another...
