Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - Final Boss and Ending
In this The Callisto Protocol walkthrough video, we take you through the finale of Chapter 8 (Tower), which is the end of the game. We take on the final boss and then make our escape. 00:00 - Intro. 00:03 - Cutscene. 02:27 - Final Boss Part 1. 03:24 - Cutscene.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Game for PC Seemingly Teased by Developer
It looks like PlayStation's next major game for PC has been teased by one prominent developer. As 2022 has continued onward, Sony has continued to bring some of its biggest titles like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC. And while it stands to reason that Sony will only continue to double-down on PC moving into 2023, we now have a better idea of one PS5 and PS4 title that soon could head to the platform.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Warns Glitching Could Get You in Trouble
You might get in trouble for doing glitches and exploits in The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is one of the last big releases for 2022 and it's one of the most anticipated. While it appeared like it was on track to be a slam dunk with its creepy sci-fi horror atmosphere, immense amounts of gore, and unique premise, it doesn't seem to be an instant hit. Upon launch, The Callisto Protocol began dividing players and critics alike with many critiquing the gameplay, the story, and the game's major performance issues on PC. While some are championing it, others are feeling extremely put off by it, resulting in a variety of opinions on the game.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get A Game of the Year Edition Soon: Report
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive a Game of the Year edition. CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated in an investor meeting that the studio will release a Game of the Year edition after launching th Phantom Liberty DLC. This is according to a report by Insider Gaming, which...
The Callisto Protocol launches to 'mostly negative' Steam reviews because it's a stuttering nightmare
"The Stuttering Protocol" doesn't seem to be getting on well with our rigs.
IGN
IGN AMA - “What If Your Team Disagrees On A Review?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?
The Windows Club
Daemon X Machina not working for you? Here’s the fix!
Daemon X Machina has earned quite good remarks from game critics. It is known for its action-filled shooting levels, however, gamers aren’t happy with not being able to play the game as Daemon X Machina is not working properly on their PC. It keeps crashing, freezing or not loading at times.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
The Callisto Protocol gets Steam bombed over its poor PC performance
In brief: Many fans of Dead Space had been excited about the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the horror series that first arrived in 2008. Its reception from critics has generally been better than average, but that's not the case on Steam, where the PC version has been getting review bombed for its abysmal performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have now released a patch to address these issues, though this all feels depressingly familiar.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Finally Fixing Major Complaint Players Have Had Since Launch
Seven years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally being updated to fix one of the biggest complaints players have had since the game's initial release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The fix is coming alongside the next-gen release of the game coming later this month, but it's presumably being rolled out to all versions, though this isn't clarified.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
Assassins Creed: Valhalla Final DLC Features a Surprising Connection With the Upcoming AC Title, Mirage
Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently released the game's final DLC titled "The Last Chapter," which arrived alongside the game's release on Steam. The update features a fitting end to Eivor's saga following two years of post-launch content from the developers at Ubisoft Montreal. With no more new content to try out...
IGN
Amnesia: The Bunker - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at the tense reveal trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker, the upcoming horror survival game from Frictional Games, the studio behind the Amnesia series and SOMA. In Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest installment in the Amnesia franchise, players are equipped with high levels of freedom to impact gameplay, choosing their playstyle as they explore at will this semi-open world. The game will incorporate emergent gameplay and sandbox elements, with hardly any scripted events. Armed with a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight, you will walk the course of an ill-lighted WW1 bunker on the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
IGN
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review
The Surface Pro 9 has a couple things going for it. When paired with a matching Signature Keyboard cover, the 13-inch tablet feels more like a true laptop experience than an iPad or Android device with a similar form factor. And when paired with Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, it offers a smooth drawing and note-taking experience. Those advantages come with some quirks, though: Its very large 3:2 form factor makes it an unwieldy reader, and its unique capabilities don’t play nice with some apps, so you aren’t getting the best possible Windows experience. It’s a little different, and that’s nice – except when it isn’t.
IGN
Roberto the Scientist
From the Glaseado Mountain Pokemon Center, head to the southeast down a descending path. Roberto is there near the green patch of land that separates West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players question devs over “garbage” spawns one month after launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are questioning Infinity Ward over the game’s spawns, claiming they’re still “garbage” despite the game being out for over a month. Spawns are always a tricky feature of CoD games for the developers to nail down. They use incredibly complex algorithms to determine a player’s best respawn location but, due to a host of factors and the speed of standard CoD matches, it’s far from simple to refine a spawn system.
IGN
Amazon Prime Gaming Likely Launching in India With Free PC Games, Exclusive In-Game Content, Rewards and More Every Month
A new landing page on Amazon's website suggests the potential launch of Prime Gaming in India. For years, the hit gaming subscription service from the retail giants has eluded fans in India, with Prime Gaming currently available in countries like USA, UK and more. The website claims that Prime Gaming...
Comments / 0