Colorado State

Deion Sanders is capable of being NFL head coach, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Would Jerry Jones ever consider Hall of Famer and rising coaching star Deion Sanders as an option for the Dallas Cowboys?

Jones refused to speculate, but he said Sanders has a future as an NFL coach. S anders is 11-0 at Jackson State in 2022 and is one of the hottest names on college coaching circuit with at least three job offers for 2023.

“Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League,” Jones said Friday on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “You couldn’t be talking to anybody that knows him any better than I do.”

Jones r ecently received criticism for having never hired a Black coach .

Jones, who remains close with Sanders, said he is not surprised by the success the former Cowboys superstar is having as a coach.

Sanders is 23-5 since he took the job two and half seasons ago.

He is drawing interest from Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati among others and could make a decision on his next move soon after Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference Championship game against Southern.

“Deion has such a positive enthusiasm about him, and a real genuine ‘one and one is three,’” Jones said. “It’s a positiveness about him. He has a real understanding of what a player’s mentality can and should be. Of course, he’s actually been around and gotten the benefit of some of the greatest people in sport, and look what he brings to the table.

“Deion Sanders has a little bit going for him when it comes to being able to be a coach. He is an outstanding — I’m just going to say he’s a great communicator and he’s a real leader of men.”

Fort Worth, TX
