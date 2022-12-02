How many Texas drivers will stop to help a fellow motorist? Survey has answers

A recent survey shows only 1 in 4 Texans would stop to help another motorist on the road.

The survey asked 7,404 Americans what they would do if they came upon another motorist on the road who needed help. According to the survey by Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach, Nebraskans were most likely to help and Mississippians were least inclined to help.

Texas has more than 683,533 lane miles of roads crisscrossing the state which means there are a lot of motorists driving Lone Star State highways.

With a population of more than 29 million, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, there are 22.4 million cars in Texas. That is a whole lot of drivers traversing state highways.

The survey shows 27% of Texans who responded to the survey said they would not stop to help. Nebraskans were more hospitable with 94% saying they would stop to help. Nearly half, 40%, of Mississippi drivers said they would step on the gas and drive on.

“The survey also found that 49% said they would be less likely to stop and help a neighbor whose car had broken down during a snowstorm, although 2 in 3 drivers somewhat conversely said they would be more inclined to pick up a stranger in a snowstorm than a heatwave,” according to the survey.

Although the survey found that nearly 1 in 10 people would not stop to help a colleague, they surely would stop to help the boss.