The Fresno Bee

Iconic Tower District coffee shop has new owners. What will change at this Fresno mainstay?

By Bethany Clough
 2 days ago

The Revue coffee shop — a longstanding and much loved pillar of Fresno’s Tower District — is getting new owners.

The business on Olive Avenue near Echo Avenue has been bought by coffee shop and roaster Component Coffee Lab , located on Main Street in Visalia.

Revue has been selling coffee that Component roasts for two years in its drinks.

The change officially happens Jan. 1 — and yes, the name will change too.

The business will close for a few days in early January to make some changes, noted Jonathan Anderson, one of Component’s owners.

It will be renamed Component Coffee Lab.

The new owners hope to expand the breakfast food menu, offering avocado toast and breakfast burritos like they do at the Visalia location, he said.

“We’ll do what we can with the current space provided, as it doesn’t have a full kitchen,” he said.

Some of the decor will remain the same, along with other aspects of the business, Anderson said. The whiskey-caramel latte and other staple drinks will most likely stay on the menu, he added.

“Overall, I think it will still be recognizable as The Revue but with a little bit of a spruce up,” he said.

Revue gift cards and stamp cards can be used through the end of 2022.

Revue’s owners

The owners of Revue announced the change on Instagram Thursday night. In a video and text, they reminisced about taking over the shop (known as Mia Cuppa at the time) more than five years ago.

Before the sale, the Revue was owned by several people: Jeff and Amelia Bennett (who also own Ampersand Ice Cream’s three locations); Katie Friesen (who customers may know from her day-to-day management and who will stay on at the shop); and Bryan and Kim Feil (who have their own full workload, including Bryan’s job as director of real estate development at Bitwise Industries and Kim’s a lactation educator at a local hospital).

Said Bryan Feil in the video: “Thank you again to the Tower District for helping to support this small shop for the last five and a half years. We’re so thankful for your patronage and for showing up and supporting small business.

Revue has many loyal fans, many of whom left dozens of comments on the announcement post.

Many expressed a mix of sorrow and open-mindedness about the change in their comments on Instagram. Like Nicoleangelina46, who said of the name change, “Low key sad about that but open to new possibilities. Hoping the light airy and green vibes of the coffee shop stay the same.”

Who is Component?

Component started as a mobile coffee cart selling at farmers markets and opened its coffee shop in downtown Visalia five years ago.

It’s owned by several partners. They include Anderson and Greg Amend, who met Bryan Feil when he ran Lanna Coffee and Amend roasted coffee there.

The owners of Quesadilla Gorrilla , Miguel and Mikayla Reyes, are also partners in Component.

Component Coffee Lab has a solid reputation in Visalia, and gets high marks on review site Yelp.com.

Like Revue, Component is also a community minded company.

It displays work from local artists for sale on its walls, partners with nonprofits that work to house homeless people, and hosts quarterly vendor fairs for small businesses and makers.

Calling the Component owners “partners and friends,” it made sense to sell the business to them, Revue’s owners said in their post.

Anderson said they plan to bring that emphasis on community to the new location.

“We’re rely excited to be in the community and honor that space and treat it well,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StYz2_0jVUkxaW00
The Revue coffee shop at 620 E. Olive Ave. has been sold to new owners. Component Coffee Lab in Visalia will take over the business in early January. rrodriguez@fresnobee.com/Robert Rodriguez

