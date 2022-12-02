Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Flathead Beacon
Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation […] The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Judge forces GOP officials in Arizona's Cochise County to certify midterm results, ending a high-stakes confrontation
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses vote to authorize 2nd strike this year, up to 20 days
The union representing 15,000 Minnesota nurses announced the health care workers voted "overwhelmingly" Wednesday to walk off the job for the second time this year. And this time, they say they're prepared to strike for 20 days.
U.S. to boost spending on tribal lands, protect Nevada sacred site
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will give Native American tribes more say in managing federal and tribal lands as part of a plan that includes assistance for tribes whose land has been harmed by climate change, the White House said on Wednesday.
Shirkey’s long sought-after mental health legislation defeated in bipartisan vote
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey’s long sought-after mental health legislation was rejected in the Michigan Senate this week, and along with its defeat goes millions in funding. Senate Bill 597 and Senate Bill 598, sponsored by Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, were brought to the Senate...
Comments / 0