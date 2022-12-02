Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Fauci begs public to get COVID-19 booster shots in last White House appearance
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, used his last appearance at the White House to encourage people to get COVID-19 booster shots.
As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help
MIAMI – Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from influenza this season.In a letter to the nation's governors Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notes that flu and other respiratory viruses are "increasing strain" on the country's health care systems.In a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra...
Fauci says COVID-19 could have been created in a lab and then leaked
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said COVID-19 could have been created in a lab and then leaked into the public.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Healthline
How Science Has Changed What It Means to Have HIV
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made its. of HIV-related illness in the United States. HIV is a virus that suppresses a person’s immune system, which leaves them vulnerable to potentially life threatening infections and other diseases. Since then, more than 700,000 people in the...
Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment
An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
Black America Web
World AIDS Day: 10 HIV/AIDS Facts Every Black Person Should Know
December 1 marks an annual global occasion that can be deeply saddening for some but also inspire change in others. On one hand, we take a moment to reflect on the lives lost and forever altered due to the retroviral epidemic known as Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or simply HIV, and the infection in its advanced form known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, more infamously known as AIDS.
US sent billions in COVID aid to hospitals that didn’t need it: report
The U.S. government botched the rollout of COVID-19 aid to hospitals, sending billions of dollars to hospital systems that had no need for extra cash, according to report.
IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines
Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
COVID testing to protect loved ones this holiday season may provide you with a ‘false sense of security,’ new study warns
Researchers in the Netherlands found that rapid tests provided false negatives about 75% of the time, according to the study. If you’re testing for COVID before visiting vulnerable loved ones this holiday season, be warned: At-home rapid tests may give you a false sense of security, according to a new study.
Gizmodo
An Experimental HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Early Human Trial
An experimental HIV vaccine appears to have passed its first test in humans. In a newly released study, the vaccine candidate produced the sort of immune response that scientists had been hoping for in 97% of recipients. Importantly, the vaccine also seemed to be safe and well-tolerated. The vaccine candidate...
HIV vaccine candidate induces immune response in early clinical trial: 'An important step forward'
An experimental HIV vaccine has been found to induce broadly neutralizing antibody precursors among a small group of volunteers in a Phase 1 study. The findings suggest that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine, given eight weeks apart, can elicit immune responses against the human immunodeficiency virus.
WebMD
CDC Issues Warning to Health Systems About Surge in Respiratory Viruses
Nov. 6, 2022 – The CDC issued its highest-level warning to public health officials regarding the surge of respiratory viruses, particularly among children, that are overwhelming some health systems across the nation. “We suspect that many children are being exposed to some respiratory viruses now for the first time,...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
MedicalXpress
Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine
It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...
Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab
A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of 20 people, according to new estimates.The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.As a result, many people would have continued with their daily lives and not self-isolated even though they had Covid-19.Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have estimated that the blunder led to about 55,000 additional infections.They...
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Comments / 0