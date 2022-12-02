ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Miami

As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help

MIAMI – Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from influenza this season.In a letter to the nation's governors Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notes that flu and other respiratory viruses are "increasing strain" on the country's health care systems.In a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra...
MedicalXpress

Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation

Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
MedicalXpress

A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic

Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Fareeha Arshad

Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment

An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
POZ

Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health

All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
The Independent

Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
Tu Salud

R.I.P. Dawn Smith, an HIV Prevention Advocate and CDC Researcher

The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy joins the rest of the HIV community...
Black America Web

World AIDS Day: 10 HIV/AIDS Facts Every Black Person Should Know

December 1 marks an annual global occasion that can be deeply saddening for some but also inspire change in others. On one hand, we take a moment to reflect on the lives lost and forever altered due to the retroviral epidemic known as Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or simply HIV, and the infection in its advanced form known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, more infamously known as AIDS.
POZ

Out for Delivery: HIV Testing in the Privacy of Your Home

Testing yourself for HIV—for free and in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023.
POZ

IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines

Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
WebMD

CDC Issues Warning to Health Systems About Surge in Respiratory Viruses

Nov. 6, 2022 – The CDC issued its highest-level warning to public health officials regarding the surge of respiratory viruses, particularly among children, that are overwhelming some health systems across the nation. “We suspect that many children are being exposed to some respiratory viruses now for the first time,...
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
MedicalXpress

Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine

It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...

