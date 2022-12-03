ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Khris Middleton shows no signs of rust in his return

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36x6Ni_0jVUke3x00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton initially said that making his 2022-23 debut in his return from offseason wrist surgery felt great.

Then he quickly corrected himself.

“I should actually say good,” Middleton said Friday night after the Bucks’ 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “If we got the win, I think I would have been (feeling) great. It felt really good to be back out there with the guys competing and playing,”

Middleton, 31, had 17 points and seven assists while playing 26 1/2 minutes in his first game since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee April 20 in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. That injury caused him to miss the entirety of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinal with the Boston Celtics, a series Milwaukee lost in seven games.

The 6-foot-7 forward then had surgery on his left wrist in the summer, having played through the injury late last season.

“Pretty impressive how kind of seamlessly he got back into the game on both ends of the court,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Middleton said Friday at a post-shootaround availability that he might need some time to readjust, but the three-time All-Star didn’t show any signs of rust in his first game back. He shot 6 of 11 and went 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

“Just relying on my experience,” Middleton said. “Just (trying) not to rush and let the game come to me. Don’t try to do too much the first game back and try to fit in and play off my teammates.”

The most important thing is that Middleton felt just fine physically.

“Hopefully tomorrow when I wake up, I feel the same also and I won’t feel too sore or whatever,” he said.

The Bucks had gone 15-5 in Middleton’s absence. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Celtics.

Middleton’s teammates believe his return should make them even better.

“It takes us to a whole different level,” Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We scored 129 points and we had a bad first half. That says a lot.”

Lakers coach Darvin Ham knows how much Middleton means to the Bucks’ title hopes. Ham was an assistant coach on Budenholzer’s Bucks staff from 2018-22, including their 2021 championship season.

“Giannis is the heart and soul and the engine, and Khris is like the steering wheel,” Ham said before Friday’s game. “He’s the GPS in terms of understanding what to do. Giannis is the focal point but Khris is the master of putting guys where they need to be. He’s like that quarterback.”

The Bucks aren’t going to overexert Middleton as he returns to the floor for the first time in about 7 1/2 months. Budenholzer said Middleton probably won’t play Saturday at Charlotte.

“We’ll talk about it on the plane, but my guess is he will not play a back-to-back,” Budenholzer said.

Middleton’s just happy he’s back on the floor at all.

“Just a range of emotions,” Middleton said. ”(I’ve) been through a lot these last couple months. Happy, sad, anxious, nervous. To finally get out there and play and get a lot of those nerves past me felt pretty good.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Siakam scores 25 points, Raptors rout short-handed Lakers

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. Davis left after one quarter Tuesday night because of a non-COVID illness. Some in the sellout crowd of 19,800 booed when the names of the injured players were displayed on the video board before the game. Guard Patrick Beverley (right knee) and forward Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder) also were out for the Lakers, who came in having won six of eight. Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson had to be helped off the court early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Warriors' Curry, Green, Wiggins sidelined against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, who were missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green is out with tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor. For Utah, Markkanen was ill and Conley has an injured left knee. __ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Wong hits 5 3s, scores 36 to help Miami beat Cornell 107-105

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 35 points, Jordan Miller added 22 points and Miami beat Cornell 107-105 Wednesday night to snap the Big Red’s seven-game win streak. Wong made 11 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and six assists. Norchad Omier had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami (9-1). Miami’s 66 first-half points were the most scored in half by any college team this season against a Division I opponent. Wong hit two free throws that stretched Miami’s lead to 100-88 with 5:22 to play and his 3-pointer with about a minute left gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead. Cornell, which forced seven Hurricanes turnovers in the final 4-plus minutes, scored 17 of the final 24 points. The Big Red had seven total turnovers.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
The Associated Press

Hoggard scores career-high 23, Michigan St snaps 2-game skid

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored a career-high 23 points, Joey Hauser had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Michigan State beat Penn State 67-58 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Michigan State (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) avoided going .500 or worse after 10 games for the first time in 18 seasons. Hoggard blocked an open layup with less than a minute to play and Hauser grabbed the rebound before being fouled and making two free throws at the other end for a 66-58 lead. Hoggard, Hauser and Tyson Walker combined for 31 of Michigan State’s 32 second-half points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy