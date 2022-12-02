Read full article on original website
DHS S&T Announces New Student Research Internship
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the competition for graduate and undergraduate students across the United States and territories to participate in the 2023 Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER) internship program. The DHS HS-POWER program, administered by...
6 Ideas For Teachers To Transition Into A New Career Path
Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
'Social justice' schools: Medical association praises diversity efforts in doctor education
The Association of American Medical Colleges praised U.S. medical schools for their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, in a new report that detailed nationwide efforts at the colleges to implement diversity programs.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
80% of dentists find recruiting hygienists 'extremely challenging'
More than 80 percent of dentists are finding the recruitment of dental hygienists to be "extremely challenging," according to a poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week...
