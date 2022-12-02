Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.

