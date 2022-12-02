Read full article on original website
Related
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese-Stuffed French Toast Sticks Will Become Your Favorite On-the-Go Breakfast
If you’re a fan of French toast, but never imagined that this breakfast favorite could be transformed into a savory dish (like waffles), thanks to Chef Josh Elkin, we now have the perfect recipe for you. Known for creating unique recipes, Chef Josh’s recent mash-up of bacon, egg, and cheese French toast brings an elevated flavor profile to the classic dishes it’s named after.
reddirtramblings.com
Beans and greens
While I’m out planting the bulbs this Sunday afternoon, I’ll also be thinking about beans and greens and whether I want to start any beans on top of the stove or in the crockpot. I’m trying to insert more beans and greens into my diet, and it’s becoming fairly easy. This is to help reduce my cholesterol and lose some weight.
Garlic Bread Recipe
Garlic and herb bread slicesPhoto bytopntp26 freepik. Garlic is among the foods that add flavor to every dish. Garlic lovers can even eat this vegetable raw, despite its smell. However, there are many delicious recipes that can be made using garlic. Garlic breads for breakfast and dinner will be your favourite. How to make garlic bread If you are curious, you should try this recipe.
foodgressing.com
Bacon and Egg Wedge Salad Recipe by Chef Lynn Crawford
Complimenting any main dish, this egg-ceptional salad uses classic holiday flavours like dried cranberries and can be customized with a choice of sprouts for friends and family. Prep Time: 20 minutes. Cooking Time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4. Ingredients. Salad. 4 slices cooked crispy bacon, crumbled. 2 eggs, hard-boiled and grated.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake
Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Bread Pudding
A tasty, classic dessert, this Crock Pot Bread Pudding is made with bread, cream and spices that all blend perfectly together and topped with a warm vanilla sauce!. Did you know you can make bread pudding in the crock pot? Mix it all together in the slow cooker, cover, then let it do the work! It couldn't be easier! I use my slow cooker a lot during the holidays and this one is nice to put on since it makes the house smell so good while it cooks away. You can have it for breakfast, brunch or dessert! Drizzle it with some of the amazing vanilla sauce and you have yourself a recipe that will have everyone coming back for seconds!
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
BHG
Sourdough Discard Oatmeal Cookies
When you have sourdough starter to take care of, it's always good to have a few sourdough discard recipes to keep in your back pocket. Enter this delicious oatmeal cookie recipe. Scented with warm spices and dried currants (or your favorite dried fruit), you will absolutely love having so much sourdough discard to use up.
Easy 'Crockpot Christmas Candy' Is Perfect for Homemade Gifts
Whip up a batch for teachers and co-workers.
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
The Daily South
Butter Beans Vs. Lima Beans: Is There A Difference?
As far as Southern food debates go, the one about whether butter beans and lima beans are the same thing generates only slightly less vehement arguing than whether sugar belongs in cornbread (it doesn’t) or if it’s ever acceptable to use instant custard mix for banana pudding (absolutely not). Yet the bean argument does arise, with people swearing fiercely by their belief, one way or another. You’ll see them labeled in different ways in the store, after all: frozen lima beans, canned butter beans, dried large limas—or is it dried large butter beans?
shugarysweets.com
Melted Snowman Cookies
These adorable Melted Snowman Cookies will bring smiles to everyone’s faces on a chilly day. A chewy sugar cookie base is topped with vanilla frosting and decorated to resemble a melted snowman for a fun winter treat!. Readers love our classic cream cheese sugar cookies topped with sugar cookie...
Comments / 0