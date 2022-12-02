ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of Foothills Mall in Fort Collins’ ‘Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame’

The holiday season is well-known for its bringing out of ugly sweaters. Many consider it a challenge to have the most-ugly holiday sweater; some more than excel. Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has nearly 20 of the ugliest ugly sweaters on display for the season; I went to take a look, and brought back photos of them. My phone was not damaged by taking the photos, but it did need therapy.
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?

It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake

No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022

The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
