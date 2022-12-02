Read full article on original website
Fort Collins Will Now Let You Leave Your Car In Old Town Without Getting a Ticket
Old Town Fort Collins is a great place to hang out, with many places to shop, eat and drink at. While you may have made plans to go home early, plans change. Fort Collins is helping you get home without worry. "What will I do with my car," is a...
Photos of Foothills Mall in Fort Collins’ ‘Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame’
The holiday season is well-known for its bringing out of ugly sweaters. Many consider it a challenge to have the most-ugly holiday sweater; some more than excel. Foothills Mall in Fort Collins has nearly 20 of the ugliest ugly sweaters on display for the season; I went to take a look, and brought back photos of them. My phone was not damaged by taking the photos, but it did need therapy.
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?
It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake
No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
You Know Him: ‘Elf’ in Fort Collins/Greeley Theaters Dec 2 thru 8
You don't have to pass through the seven levels of the candy cane forest to see Buddy the elf this holiday season. The 2003 Christmas classic is going back on the big screen; just big enough for that giant, syrup-loving goofball. in 2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Ed...
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022
Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022
The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
This Colorado City Is Top 3 In U.S. For Single People. Are You Single?
If you're looking for love in Colorado, you may be in luck because one Colorado city was just ranked a Top 3 city for singles in the entire country. Are you single and ready to mingle?. Colorado City Ranked Top 3 In The Country For Single People. If you're looking...
Couple Wins Contest, Prize? Getting Married On a Frontier Flight From Denver
Thinking of getting married, soon? Well, you may want to take "Frontier Flight" off your list of venues for a while, as that's been taken. You can bet that this couple won't be forgetting getting married in the sky. Why bother with inviting friends and family to your wedding, when...
Have You Eaten at This Unique Colorado Restaurant Inspired by Steve Martin?
Steve Martin is definitely one of our national treasures. From his comedy, to his dramatic roles, to his banjo playing abilities. Steve's connection to Colorado dates back to his song, "King Tut;" there's also a restaurant that seems to love Steve very much. When you think of how a restaurant...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
