Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
NBA Twitter reacts to Rudy Gobert getting ejected for tripping Kenrich Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to outscore the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 135-128 win. But the result of the game took a backseat to the second-quarter kerfuffle between Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams. After being scored on, Gobert intentionally tried to trip Williams. The mostly-calm Thunder forward...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
What USC coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams said after their Pac-12 championship loss to Utah
Here’s what USC Trojans football coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams said after the Pac-12 championship loss to the Utah Utes.
How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory
Twitter reacted after the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
3 takeaways from Nuggets' loss to New Orleans Pelicans
That wasn’t World Cup fever at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans fans replaced “Ole” in the popular chant with “Jose” to show their appreciation for Jose Alvarado’s career night in a 121-106 win against the Nuggets Sunday. The guard, listed at 6 foot, dropped a...
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet
Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
FOX Sports
Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Houston
Houston Rockets (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Houston. The Warriors are 8-7 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.8...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
FOX Sports
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
FOX Sports
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
247Sports
Utah finishes the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25
After beating USC for the second time this season and doing it in dominating fashion, 47-24, the Utes secured their second-straight Pac-12 Championship title. As a result, the Utes concluded the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, finishing in the same spot they were picked to open the season.
USC DB Calen Bullock crushed on Twitter for poor tackling effort
USC defensive back Calen Bullock was crushed on Twitter for his poor tackling effort against Utah on Friday night. The Utes won the Pac-12 Championship Game 47-24 over the Trojans. They impressively came back from down 17-3 to win the game. The Utes rattled off 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn things into a blowout.
BYU QB Jacob Conover is entering the transfer portal
Jacob Conover, BYU’s backup quarterback behind Jaren Hall, announced Friday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Conover, a four-star recruit, has limited game experience since signing with BYU in the 2019 recruiting class.
Domantas Sabonis on the new-look Indiana Pacers: 'They're having a great season'
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis viewed going against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday as "just another game on the schedule." The two-time All-Star big man went from a developing perimeter forward to a talented, bruising interior big man during five seasons with the Pacers before the team traded him to the Kings back in February. He grew significantly with the blue and gold both as a player and person, and now he's one of the premier talents in the NBA.
Lakers must pay close attention to this potential trade target vs Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing really good basketball as of late and for the first time all season, there is actual excitement around this basketball team. If the front office can make a savvy move or two, the Lakers could end up having a much higher ceiling than any fan anticipated.
Comments / 0