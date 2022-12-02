Read full article on original website
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
SDSU football to play at 11 a.m. in quarterfinals
The SDSU football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS Playoffs, following a 42-6 win over Delaware on Saturday.
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
SDSU Football Rolls Over Delaware in First Playoff Game
The No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs is the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and they rolled in their opening round game. SDSU defeated Delaware on Saturday 42-6 in Brookings and will move on to the next round of the playoffs. The game was never really in doubt for the...
ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
kingsburyjournal.com
A nice pile of ducks
Brandon Tekrony, Brookings, had a good day grouse hunting with the boys this past month. (Submitted photo)Shoot something big? Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning. A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28...
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
Heading west: FCS top 2 seeds draw foes from the east
The odds appear to be stacked against unseeded Delaware when the Blue Hens travel west to face top-seeded South Dakota State in the Championship Subdivision playoffs this weekend. Just over 18 months ago, when the pandemic pushed the FCS season into the spring, Delaware made the same trip in the national semifinals and was beaten 33-3. This time, the Blue Hens (8-4) have Ryan Carty on their sideline. The first-year Delaware coach was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston, which beat the Jackrabbits 23-21 to win the national championship in May 2021.
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths and 1105 new cases reported in South Dakota
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3099. There have been 1105 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 74. There have been 268,797 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
