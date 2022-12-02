Haven't you heard? "Gossip Girl" is back for another chaotic season on HBO Max, and we've got all the deets. The first season ends with a disastrous New Year's Eve celebration that leaves Julien (Jordan Alexander) cleaning up a major mess with her ex Obie (Eli Brown) and sister Zoya (Whitney Peak). Not to mention, the will-they-won't-they throuple with Aki (Evan Mock), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), and Max (Thomas Doherty) finally get the green light (though it surely won't be smooth sailing for them). The biggest surprise of them all, however — aside from Gossip Girl teaming up with Julien to expose everyone's dirty little secrets — is Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) gunning for the queen bee title now that Julien has turned over a new leaf, but there are plenty more shocking reveals ahead in season two, so buckle up for the ride.

3 DAYS AGO