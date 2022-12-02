Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TVGuide.com
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Atlee Pine Series Based On David Baldacci’s Books In Works At Amazon With Writer Aeysha Carr
EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author David Baldacci’s Atlee Pine book series is headed to television. Amazon Studios is developing an untitled drama series based on the novels. Written and executive produced by Aeysha Carr (Government Cheese), it follows exceptional FBI agent Atlee Pine as she finds herself at a crossroads in her life and career and she has to go back and solve the one case that has shaped her entire existence — the disappearance of her twin sister thirty years ago. Also executive producing are 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen, Julia) and Oly Obst (The Resident). A Lionsgate Television and...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s when and where you can watch each new episode of ‘Tulsa King’
Sylvester Stallone’s first major television role has gone off without a hitch as Tulsa King becomes one of Paramount Plus’ most popular shows straight out of the gate. From the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows mafia leader Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), also known as The General, as he works to create a new criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being exiled by his New York boss following a 25-year stint in prison. Trading coffee and cannolis for cowboys and horses, Manfredi begins to set up a racketeering and gambling operation that enacts the kind of slow burn only Taylor Sheridan could pull off.
James McAvoy Is Dad to One Lucky Kid
Fans may know James McAvoy for his iconic roles in movies and TV shows such as the X Men franchise, "It Chapter Two," and "The Sandman," but to his son, Brendan McAvoy, he's simply known as dad. While James is currently married to fellow actor Lisa Liberati, he shares his...
tvinsider.com
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
"Gossip Girl"'s Creator Reveals Why He Purposely Waited to Bring Georgina Sparks Back
Haven't you heard? "Gossip Girl" is back for another chaotic season on HBO Max, and we've got all the deets. The first season ends with a disastrous New Year's Eve celebration that leaves Julien (Jordan Alexander) cleaning up a major mess with her ex Obie (Eli Brown) and sister Zoya (Whitney Peak). Not to mention, the will-they-won't-they throuple with Aki (Evan Mock), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), and Max (Thomas Doherty) finally get the green light (though it surely won't be smooth sailing for them). The biggest surprise of them all, however — aside from Gossip Girl teaming up with Julien to expose everyone's dirty little secrets — is Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) gunning for the queen bee title now that Julien has turned over a new leaf, but there are plenty more shocking reveals ahead in season two, so buckle up for the ride.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Popculture
Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2
Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Amazon's Fallout TV series is 'not retelling a game story' says Todd Howard
"It exists in the same world but is its own unique thing."
Call Me Miss Cleo: release date, trailer and everything we know about the documentary
Call Me Miss Cleo is a new documentary about the '90s pop culture star that garnered attention from tarot cards and phone calls. Here's what we know.
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
