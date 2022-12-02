ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase

While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
Looper

What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?

The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Strange World’ Box Office: Why the Disney Animated Pic Spun Out of Orbit

Disney knew it was in trouble before Strange World hit theaters. Tracking showed the movie, an original sci-fi adventure tale, opening to no more than $30 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday corridor, a miserable start. From there, things only got worse. Word-of-mouth was so bad that the movie’s five-day domestic opening came in at $18.9 million, meaning the film could ultimately lose $100 million or more for the studio.  Strange World’s abysmal start is another moment of reckoning for Disney’s animation empire, which has endured tough times of late. In past years, Disney Animation’s Thanksgiving offerings have provided a hearty...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,‘ ’Turning Red’ Among Top Contenders in the Animated Features Race

As December approaches, Netflix is giving the well-reviewed Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio a high-profile debut. Netflix Animation — despite its challenging year on the business side — has a strong and varied slate of animated feature contenders, the most notable being del Toro’s moving stop-motion retelling of Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio, which is having a limited theatrical rollout ahead of its Dec. 9 streaming debut.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Velma's Nerdy Relatability Is Expanding Inclusion in the 'Scooby-Doo' UniverseDreamWorks Animation Unveils New Curtain Raiser, Introduces Reimagined "Moon Child" (Exclusive)Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of 'Strange World' Over Gay Lead Would Be "Denying...
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
ComicBook

Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show

Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
disneytips.com

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Likely Preserve Splash Mountain Animatronics

Did the Walt Disney Company just confirm that Imagineers plan to keep classic Splash Mountain audio-animatronic figures in the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction? New concept art released today of the upcoming 2024 ride would suggest so. The refurbishment of both the Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland Park and...
