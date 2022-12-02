Read full article on original website
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase
While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
‘Strange World’ Box Office: Why the Disney Animated Pic Spun Out of Orbit
Disney knew it was in trouble before Strange World hit theaters. Tracking showed the movie, an original sci-fi adventure tale, opening to no more than $30 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday corridor, a miserable start. From there, things only got worse. Word-of-mouth was so bad that the movie’s five-day domestic opening came in at $18.9 million, meaning the film could ultimately lose $100 million or more for the studio. Strange World’s abysmal start is another moment of reckoning for Disney’s animation empire, which has endured tough times of late. In past years, Disney Animation’s Thanksgiving offerings have provided a hearty...
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
Disney World Announces When Splash Mountain Will Close Forever, Making Way For ‘Princess And The Frog’ Ride
Disney fans are another step closer to goin’ down the bayou at Walt Disney World and Disneyland on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the “Princess and the Frog”-themed reimagining of Splash Mountain coming to Magic Kingdom park and Disneyland park. Disney has announced that Disney World’s version of...
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,‘ ’Turning Red’ Among Top Contenders in the Animated Features Race
As December approaches, Netflix is giving the well-reviewed Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio a high-profile debut. Netflix Animation — despite its challenging year on the business side — has a strong and varied slate of animated feature contenders, the most notable being del Toro’s moving stop-motion retelling of Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio, which is having a limited theatrical rollout ahead of its Dec. 9 streaming debut.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Velma's Nerdy Relatability Is Expanding Inclusion in the 'Scooby-Doo' UniverseDreamWorks Animation Unveils New Curtain Raiser, Introduces Reimagined "Moon Child" (Exclusive)Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of 'Strange World' Over Gay Lead Would Be "Denying...
'Mickey Mouse' getting emotional after meeting Mr. Walt Disney look-alike will melt your heart
A trip to Disney World makes every child happy as they get to meet their favorite characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Snow White, Winnie The Pooh and many more. But do you know what makes the characters happy? A glimpse of the legendary Walt Disney himself. In a...
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
Disney confirms Splash Mountain closing date ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ re-imagining
Disney has confirmed that Splash Mountain will close at Disney World in January.
Splash Mountain Closing Date Revealed at Walt Disney World, Reedy Creek Repeal Could Be Reversed, ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package Reviews, & More: Daily Recap (12/2/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 2, 2022.
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Likely Preserve Splash Mountain Animatronics
Did the Walt Disney Company just confirm that Imagineers plan to keep classic Splash Mountain audio-animatronic figures in the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction? New concept art released today of the upcoming 2024 ride would suggest so. The refurbishment of both the Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland Park and...
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Travels Through the Apocalypse
One of the most acclaimed games of the 21st century is coming to TV. On December 4, HBO released the full trailer for “The Last of Us,” the upcoming sci-fi drama series. “Game of Thrones” stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Catherine Called Birdy”) lead the series as Joel and Ellie, the main player characters of the original 2013 video game. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States where the world has been ravaged by an outbreak of zombie-like hosts mutated by a bizarre fungus, the story follows Joel, a smuggler working in Boston, as he is tasked with protecting...
Walt Disney World Park Pass System Overhaul Rumored for 2023, Will Imagineering Still Move to Florida, ‘Safari Sack’ Ziploc Bags Come to Jungle Cruise, & More: Daily Recap (11/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Disney pulls rabbit out of hat with surprise return of cartoon classic
Disney has brought back a classic animated character after nearly a century, with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit getting a new short.
