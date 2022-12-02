Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo.

The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3.

The emergency allows local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary shelters for the city’s homeless population.

A High Wind Warning for all of Southern Colorado continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

