Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo.

The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3.

The emergency allows local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary shelters for the city’s homeless population.

A High Wind Warning for all of Southern Colorado continues through 5 p.m. Friday.

Comments / 1

Shannon Comstock
2d ago

I didn't know we needed the mayor's permission to house the homeless but thank u for being the hero and giving the churches your permission...Here's a idea why don't u take some that money u all pocket and build a shelter for our vets and the homeless why don't u go out there tonight and sleep let's see how long u last it's a shame we can worry abo is t everyone's problems but yet we can't take care of our own...

KXRM

