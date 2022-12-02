Read full article on original website
Apollo L
2d ago
I don't understand why all of them didn't face charges for lying they all had a part in it since when a group watches and doesn't report
43
Pearl Neisinger
2d ago
I pray to God they all get what's coming to them what they did is not called friendship or best friend because my best friend would never let something like this ever happen she would die trying to save me and that's how friends are these girls and guy are not friends they are I can't even say what I want to because I'm so upset with what happened to her this whole thing is wrong in so many ways 💔
33
Riche101
1d ago
It would be so hard for me to live with those images of my sister being beaten like that. I pray for this family. My God, what is wrong with people.
18
