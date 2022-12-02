ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade

While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
NBC Sports

Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game

James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
NBC Sports

Draymond's late 3-pointer was 'shot of the game,' seals win

The Warriors came away with a 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center, but the game was much closer than the eight-point difference shows, especially late in the game. Chicago was down double digits entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulls mounted a comeback with Goran...
NBC Sports

Kings fans chant 'Light the Beam' after blowout win in LA

The "Light the Beam" chants are slowly taking over cities across the NBA and Los Angeles was the next city on the list. In Sacramento's 123-96 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Kings fans made themselves known by chanting "Light the Beam" in the waning moments of Saturday's contest.
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond

The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...

