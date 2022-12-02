Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday
While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Officials admit Sixers should've been allowed a challenge in loss
As the Philadelphia 76ers were attempting a rally in Memphis on Friday, there was a play in the fourth quarter where Grizzlies star Ja Morant was blocked and the ball went out of bounds. The call was in favor of the Grizzlies, but the Sixers wanted to challenge. Coach Doc...
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
NBC Sports
Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game
James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game
Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
Raptors Take on NBA-Leading Celtics on Monday: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will look to slow the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Monday night: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds, and storylines
Grizzlies’ Danny Green Reunites With Former 76ers Teammates
Former 76er Danny Green catches up with some of his former teammates on Friday night.
76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future
James Harden's future in Philadelphia is already being discussed after he re-signed over the summer.
NBC Sports
Draymond's late 3-pointer was 'shot of the game,' seals win
The Warriors came away with a 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center, but the game was much closer than the eight-point difference shows, especially late in the game. Chicago was down double digits entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulls mounted a comeback with Goran...
Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley, Calls Him A 'Clown'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is not happy with Charles Barkley
76ers vs. Grizzlies: Steven Adams Receives Credit for Dominance
Grizzlies big man Steven Adams had himself a night against the 76ers on Friday.
NBC Sports
Kings fans chant 'Light the Beam' after blowout win in LA
The "Light the Beam" chants are slowly taking over cities across the NBA and Los Angeles was the next city on the list. In Sacramento's 123-96 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Kings fans made themselves known by chanting "Light the Beam" in the waning moments of Saturday's contest.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Jimmy Butler Spanked Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum
ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was among the many who were impressed by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's performance against the Boston Celtics. Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 120-116 victory against the Celtics. He had missed the last seven games because of a knee injury.
Jimmy Butler’s ‘thirsty’ message ahead of return vs. Celtics
Jimmy Butler missed his team’s first leg of a two-game set against the rival Boston Celtics with a knee injury. Even if he’s less than 100 percent on Friday night, rest assured the Miami Heat superstar will be plenty ready to play at TD Garden. Butler posted a...
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Wizards Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.
NBC Sports
Floyd Mayweather says he’s trying to buy NBA team, has offered $2 billion
“Money” Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname — he was money in the ring and earned a lot of it as the greatest boxer of a generation. Now the legend is willing to spend it to own an NBA team. Mayweather said at a recent public event...
The 'gap is massive' on offense between the Boston Celtics and the rest of the NBA
Are the Boston Celtics the NBA’s best offensive team in the early going of the 2022-23 NBA season? According to NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley and Mike Felger on the regular “Let’s Roll” segment put together by the New England sports broadcaster, the race is not much of one, with the Celtics lapping the competition.
