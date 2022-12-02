Read full article on original website
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
Fans Explode With Pride as Argentina Advances to Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Victory Over Australia
Let’s just say Lionel Messi has been prolific. He is part of a well-oiled Argentine football squad. Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the star forward has scored three goals for Argentina, including one on Saturday, which led the Blue and Whites to dominate Australia and advance to the quarterfinals.
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half
It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first. With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
USMNT Disappointed in Loss to Netherlands, Sets Sights on Hosting in 2026
Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, described feeling “bitterly disappointed” over his team’s 3-1 eliminating loss to the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. conceded two first half goals in demoralizing fashion -- one in the opening 10 minutes and another in the...
USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States are headed home. After giving the Netherlands 90 minutes of pure fight, the U.S. fell 3-1 to the Oranje in their round of 16 matchup and have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates
The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided
Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided. Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark. South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon...
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesLuka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Why Does the Netherlands Wear Orange?
The Netherlands is back in the Round of 16 and sporting its orange kits for the fourth time in Qatar. The color, which also happens to be the team nickname, is one of the most recognizable brands in national sports. Even more than captain Virgil Van Dijk’s infamous bun, the color has come to represent a rich soccer tradition in the small, northern European country.
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup
It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
