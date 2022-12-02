Read full article on original website
WFPD adds national database to search for missing men
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men, Travis Russell, 23, and Kyler David Dickerson, 32, have been reported missing. Two separate cases, but both are on the same radar. Wichita Falls Police have been investigating theses cases since they were reported. Now they are looking to widen the search with help from state and […]
Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?
One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade
Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade. Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.
GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:25 a.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said the missing man was found and “is safe”. According to a Facebook post shared by the WFPD, Terry “Mike” Howard was found safe Thursday, December 1, before 10 p.m. The WFPD thanked the community for their help in finding Howard. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
Church gathers to create blessing bags
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New Hope Baptist Church gathered to create blessing bags on Wednesday. 42 years ago, Pastor Randy Southerland of New Hope Baptist Church started an end-of-the-year tradition to help those who have a difficult time towards the holidays. “There are a lot of people out there that...
Wichita Falls Farmers Market to host maker’s market
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and will have multiple events and vendors. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m. According to their Facebook Page, there will be live music from Erin Bates, a Toys […]
Casting Crowns set to perform in Wichita Falls
Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10 a.m.
WFPD honors officers at ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department honored their officers with a ceremony celebrating the awards of some officers, the retirement of a handful, and the promotion of two. “Policework is about serving and protecting the community and every time, especially in the last 10 years and...
The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of an 84-year-old woman missing since June said the search for their loved one is still on. There were numerous search parties for Margie Pickens over the summer, and her family said they will continue to search for her. Her sister Marilyn Morgan said...
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon. Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road. Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had...
Finally, a short drive to work from home
Whoever came up with the metaphor “It’s the journey, not the destination,” was not talking about moving. When it comes to moving, it’s all about the destination. As a child I was used to moving since my father was in the military. It was no big deal to pack up and move every two or three years. I carried on that tradition for quite a while as an adult without even thinking twice.
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
Buckets of fecal matter left at Electra PD, wife of firefighter charged
A female in an all-white hazmat suit told police the buckets were "human [expletive]" and she was dropping them off.
YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
HSFB Playoffs - Quarterfinals
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three Texoma teams still in the playoffs for high school football!. Benjamin will face Loraine in the 1A DII state game December 14.
Repeat Wichita Falls forger sentenced to prison
A repeat forger Wichita Falls police have warned area merchants to watch for has pleaded to six more charges of forgery and theft.
