Red Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’
Guy Ritchie claims he didn’t have any concerns about accepting an invitation to be a special guest at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on day 2 of the second edition of the event in Jeddah and the morning after he accepted one of the festival’s main honorary awards, the British director said that, rather than any political considerations, he simply saw himself as a someone interested in the creative world.More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film...
‘Elvis,’ ‘Mystery Road: Origin’ Dominate Australia’s AACTA Craft Awards
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis dominated the film categories at the Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Industry Awards on Monday, while crime series prequel Mystery Road: Origin took top honors in the television section. Hosted by Aussie screen veteran Rove McManus, the AACTA Industry Awards were held at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney’s historic entertainment quarter — marking the first time the show took place in person since the start of the pandemic. The ceremony honored Australia’s finest craft practitioners of 2022. It will be followed Wednesday by the main AACTA ceremony, honoring the year’s best films, series and performances. More from The...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener
After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Amanda Blake Refused ‘Gunsmoke’ Casting to Pass on Her With 1 Stubborn Tactic
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake employed a very persistent technique to show how serious she was about wanting to audition for the role of Miss Kitty Russell.
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Red Sea Film Festival Adds Spike Lee, Jackie Chan to Starry In-Conversations Section
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, due to kick off its second edition Dec. 1, is continuing to add significant talent to its lineup, including two Oscar winners. Spike Lee, Jackie Chan and Andrew Dominik are joining a growing assortment of big-name directors flying out to the coastal city of Jeddah to participate in a series of in-conversation sessions over the course of the next 10 days. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish Independent Film Awards: 25 Years of Being "Trendsetters," "Guinea Pigs" and Giving Early Honors to Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright (and Many, Many More)Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma...
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Award-winning Bay Area musician killed after car gets stuck on train track
An award-winning musician and San Francisco State University lecturer was killed when his vehicle was struck by multiple trains, officials said.
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
The Hollywood Reporter Named Best Entertainment Publication at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
The Hollywood Reporter was named best entertainment publication at the 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which were handed out at a gala Sunday night at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City. THR landed several other big wins during the night, including best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, best anchor/host for Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, and best multimedia package for its Sustainability Issue.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Don't Worry Darling,' '9-1-1' Take Multiple Top Honors at 2022 California on Location AwardsYouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Takes Top Creator; Full List of WinnersFeinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards Season Also at...
IFF Panama Wraps on a High Note, as ‘Nación de Titanes’ Wins Audience Award
A truncated Panama Int’l Film Festival (IFF Panama) wrapped Dec. 4 on a high note, with the debut doc-feature “Nación de Titanes” by Panamanian Joaquín Horna Sosa snagging the Audience Award, a good indication of its box office potential. One of only four Panamanian features...
After this year's Oscars controversy, film academy will present all 23 categories live
After a fierce backlash from its own members, the film academy will once again present all 23 categories live at the Oscars next year.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Travels Through the Apocalypse
One of the most acclaimed games of the 21st century is coming to TV. On December 4, HBO released the full trailer for “The Last of Us,” the upcoming sci-fi drama series. “Game of Thrones” stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Catherine Called Birdy”) lead the series as Joel and Ellie, the main player characters of the original 2013 video game. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States where the world has been ravaged by an outbreak of zombie-like hosts mutated by a bizarre fungus, the story follows Joel, a smuggler working in Boston, as he is tasked with protecting...
She Sold the French Laundry. Then It Became the 'Best Restaurant in the World.'
You’ve probably heard of Thomas Keller, the renowned chef and restaurateur who heads the French Laundry in California’s Napa Valley. And, of course, when it comes to essential Golden State cooks, there’s also Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters. But what about Sally Schmitt?. The New York Times...
‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan:’ Trailer, Official Poster Unveiled by Pathe, Chapter 2 (EXCLUSIVE)
Pathé and Chapter 2 have unveiled the official poster and international teaser trailer for “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan,” the first film of a two-part epic saga starring François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Pio Marmaï and Eva Green. The adventure film, which has already...
