weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain, transitioning to more of a wintry mix toward sunrise. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain transitioning to a wintry mix. Ice accumulations of a light glaze, though a very narrow corridor of higher ice accumulations is possible. Snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Across portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and any untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain early this morning is encountering pavement temperatures below freezing resulting in a glazing on area highways and roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 05:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER IMPACTS FROM ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Two quick moving winter systems will bring winter impacts to North Dakota into Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The first comes Tuesday, with 1 to 3 inches possible. Locally higher amounts up to 5 inches may be possible as well. The second wave comes early Wednesday, possibly bringing another 1 to 2 inches of snow. These systems may impact travel across the region between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Additionally, very cold conditions will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind chills colder than 30 degrees below zero are likely, mainly north of US Highway 2. If you have travel plans Tuesday through Wednesday morning, be sure to check the latest forecasts and road conditions, as well as carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org
