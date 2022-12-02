Read full article on original website
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WCTV
Verdict expected today in deadly Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A verdict is expected Friday in the murder trial of De’Arius Cannon. Cannon is the first to stand trial in a deadly shooting outside Half Time Liquors that claimed the life of DeMario Murray and injured eight other people. The shooting happened on October 29th. Cannon demanded a speedy trial, which began just 30 days later.
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WCTV
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
WCTV
All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for the warm weekend ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
WCTV
Seminoles heading to Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in Orlando
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since 2011 Florida State will go bowling in Orlando, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th as first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. “We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It...
