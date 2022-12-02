Introducing December Issue Black Cover Stars Of The World’s Top Magazines

December is off to a great start and here at BLAC , we recognize other beautiful publications , especially when Black faces grace the covers. Here are some of the best December 2022 magazine covers all over the world. Here’s to our personal favorite choices being your favorite choice as well.

“I didn’t have the traditional entry into this industry that a lot of my white peers had, that of being a thespian, and I’ve always found that a bit isolating. But, I don’t want the colour of my skin to ever stop me.”

Writer: Radhika Seth

Photographer: Scott Trindle

British Photographer Scott Trindle was initially introduced to image-making by his grandmother and started taking his first photographs on a polaroid camera. While being a regular contributor to British Vogue and GQ Style, he has also accomplished stories for Holiday, M le Magazine du Monde, Pleasure Garden, L’Uomo Vogue and Twin among others.

Raised Catholic alongside her half-sister by a Jamaican mother (she’s never met her Irish Italian father), her early life was coloured by poverty and bullies – at 11, she was living from hotel to hotel while facing tormentors at school. “Being a Black trans woman, I’ve been forced to grow up early,” she says, softly.

Writer: Amel Mukhtar

Photographer: Scott Trindle

At just 28 years old, the Guyanese-British starlet has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with. Wright first graced screens through blockbuster titles like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Top Boy and Black Mirror, with the latter earning her an Emmy Award nomination.

Writer: Maya Menon

Photographer: Ben Parks

Ben Parks grew up in the Northwest of England before moving to the south coast where he started his career focusing on taking an analogue approach to pictures of friends and the local music community which led to his first commissions.

“Because I started modeling at such a young age, it helped me become comfortable with myself,” says Imaan. “It made me the woman I am today. And that’s why I wanted to help her in her process and in her journey of just becoming. Everything I do, I want people to know where I come from. I’m just so happy that it’s possible now, and that the door is open. Looking back, I’m not going to say I’m confident all the time, but I feel confident within myself and with what I’ve accomplished as a woman of color, as a Muslim woman.”

Writer: Caterina Minthe

In her role as Features Director, Caterina Minthe oversees feature content for Vogue Arabia, covers in-depth interviews with industry heavyweights, advocates emerging talent across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and reports live during international and regional fashion weeks.

Photographer: Bibi Borthwick

Born in Paris. Bibi started using photography at the age of 14 to document and share her experiences while helping at a camp in South Africa, supporting children affected by HIV. Her first notable commission was being asked to contribute to Dazed and Confused which was shortly followed by POP magazine.

“When I was creating my company, Beauty Marks, in 2019, I was entering a very critical chapter of my career, and I wanted to do things independently. I had dreamed of running my own label. I remember late nights, talking with Russ about my frustrations.”

Interview: Cori Murray

Cori Murray wears many hats. But first she is a multi-platform storyteller. As the former Deputy Editor at ESSENCE (the company’s top editorial and content role), she led the brand’s digital and print platforms that serves 31 million Black women domestically and internationally.

Photographer: CALEB & GLADYS

Caleb & Gladys are a fashion & beauty advertising photography duo from Singapore. Both of them majored in completely different fields in school (Gladys in Economics and Caleb in Business IT) and only picked up photography as hobbies during that time. They met during a party and almost instantly hit it off.

Megan Thee Stallion Graces Cover of Forbes ‘ 30 Under 30 Issue

Megan, who landed on Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list three years ago, is emblematic of a brash new class of female hip-hop stars. She and acts like Cardi B, City Girls and Doja Cat are embracing an unapologetically raunchy style, formerly the exclusive territory of male rappers. Millions of young female fans—whom Megan calls “hotties”—can’t get enough. “She’s so empowering and so sexy,” Cardi B says. “She’s mega-million Megan.”

Writer: Jabari Young

Jabari Young is a senior writer covering the business of sports and entertainment at Forbes and Forbes.com SportsMoney section. Before joining Forbes, he worked at The Athletic and San Antonio Express-News covering the Spurs and NBA. He’s a Temple University graduate and Philadelphia native.

Photographer: Ramona Rosales

Ramona Rosales received a BFA from Art Center College of Design. Known for her candid, offbeat portraits of celebrities, her work appears regularly in numerous publications including The Hollywood Reported, Billboard Magazine, and New York Times Magazine. Her work has been exhibited in the US and Mexico.

Winston Duke Graces Cover of Esquire ‘s Winter Issue

“I come from a culture where people are warm-blooded, warm culture. When they talk, sometimes they talk real close to you. Americans feel entitled to space.”

Writer: Hunter Harris

Hunter Harris is a writer living in Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in New York Magazine, GQ, and Town & Country. She writes a weekly newsletter about pop culture called Hung Up.

Photographer: AB+DM

AB+DM is an African-American fashion photography duo. Formed in 2018, Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice merged their vision of stirring portraits, dynamic movement and colourful fashion images, taking a considered and endearing approach to fashion and portraiture.

Mariah Carey Graces Cover of W Magazine ‘ Holiday Issue

Carey was born in Huntington, New York, to a Black father, an aeronautical engineer, and a white mother, a singer who performed with the New York City Opera. Her early years as a superstar were not particularly easy either. As a young artist, she was thrown into the restrictive world of fame and record-label contracts under the iron fist of her now ex-husband, the music mogul Tommy Mottola.

Writer: Alex Hawgood

Alex Hawgood is a writer, journalist and editor living in New York City. As a contributing writer for The New York Times, he report on life in the digital age, popular culture and youth subcultures. His profile on the reality-television star Jonathan Van Ness touched off a national conversation about what it means to have an “undetectable” H.I.V. status and was the 38th most-read NYT story of 2019.

Photographer: Ethan James Green

Ethan James Green’s monochrome portraits capture the radical spirit of the present cultural moment, in which constructs surrounding gender and sexuality are being torn apart at the seams. The New York-based photographer and ex-model, who features in Marc Jacobs’ SS16 ad campaign beside icon Bette Midler, has been documenting the city’s queer community for the past year, pulling nonconformists in front of his camera straight from the street and social media.

Viola Davis Graces Cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK ‘s Women of the Year

At 42, Davis had finally landed her big break and could carve out the varied career she had so longed for. Making up for lost time, she portrayed a steely-eyed criminal in the heist movie Widows, Michelle Obama in the political docu-drama The First Lady and a formidable villain in DC’s Suicide Squad franchise.

Writer: Yasmin Omar

Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski

Alexi Lubomirski is a British photographer best known for taking the official photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their engagement and their wedding.

Little Simz Graces Cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s Women of the Year

The independent-label musician, rapper, writer, actress and photographer is well-qualified to reflect on the joys and perils of doing your own thing. As deft and multidisciplinary as she is driven, Simz has, for the last decade, been forging a career path that is entirely her own. In the past couple of years, this one-woman cultural phenomenon has released a five-star-reviewed album, art-directed short films, joined forces with Gucci, photographed a beautiful portrait series featuring her long-time friend, the Black Panther star Letitia Wright, and taken pride of place on Barack Obama’s ‘Favourite music of 2021’ playlist.

Writer: Charlotte Brook

Photographer: Camilla Akrans

Camilla Akrans was born in Sweden and her Scandinavian roots are evident in her work. The pure, pared backed imagery is centered in femininity, graphic lines, flawless craftsmanship and understated elegance. Her photographs have been exhibited worldwide, from Sweden to Spain, the United States, Italy, Britain and China, among other countries.

Zoë Kravitz Graces Cover of GQ Magazine ‘s December Issue

Kravitz, a longtime Williamsburg resident, suggested we meet up here before she retreats back to the editing suite. The museum has been one of her favorite places since she first visited on a high school field trip and was blown away by its collection of Egon Schiele and Gustav Klimt paintings.

Writer: Gabriella Paiella

Gabriella Paiella is a culture writer at GQ. Her work has also appeared in New York Magazine, The Cut, Rolling Stone, and The Guardian.

Photographer: Steven Klein

Steven Klein is a celebrated American photographer who won acclaim for his photography style, which has been described as eclectic, conceptual, sexual, and subversive. His first photography job out of school was shooting a Christian Dior mascara ad campaign in Paris. One of Klein’s most famous pictorials ran in the July 1999 issue of W magazine and featured Brad Pitt portraying his character from the movie Fight Club.

