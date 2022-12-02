Texas Tech Holds Strong in 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings

The Red Raiders are in good shape for 2023 and are projected to have one of the top 25 recruiting classes for the cycle.

Sports Illustrated released its updated rankings for the recruiting classes of the 2023 cycle and Texas Tech has held firm in is spot since the last update. The Red Raiders still hold the No. 21 slot on SI's Top 25 list for the cycle, and have one of the biggest classes in country, so far. Head coach Joey McGuire's first season in Lubbock, Texas has been a success and the nation's top prospects have taken notice.

McGuire's 2023 class consists of 25 verbal commitments at the moment, tied for most on the list with Notre Dame, who ranks No. 2 overall. Although, none of Tech's commits are SI99 prospects, there's plenty of talent coming on board the Red Raiders ship this offseason. Despite losing the commitment of star receiver Kaleb Smith, who will make his official decision in the coming days, Tech has a lot to be happy about with this incoming class of recruits.

Tech comes in as the fourth highest ranked team in the Big 12 on the list, behind Texas (No. 3), Oklahoma (No. 12), and Baylor (No. 17). That's not a bad place to be for McGuire after just one season at the helm. His long-tenured career at the high school level make him one of the most knowledgable recruiters in the state of Texas and that already seems to be paying off. All that's left for the Red Raiders to do now is get those young guns on campus and start molding them into legitimate Power 5 playmakers.

