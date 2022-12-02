Read full article on original website
Related
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will have tests on his "jammed" ankle Monday, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed. Walker injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-23 road win against the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt while being pushed out of bounds for no gain after taking a pitch at the Rams' 4-yard line, ending his day with three carries for 36 yards. Walker has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts), adding 19 receptions for 116 yards. The Seahawks (7-5) drafted Walker in the second round (41st overall) out of Michigan State. --Field Level Media
PREP FOOTBALL: Meek’s Powell selected as ALFCA 1A Coach of the Year
ARLEY, Ala. – This football season at Meek High School was one for the record books and the Tigers still have more hardware coming their way. This weekend, Head Coach Houston Powell was selected as the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 1A Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first 10-0 regular season in school history and posting 11 wins for the first time since 1986. Meek played its to the second round of the playoffs where the Tigers fell to Pickens County 44-36. The Tornadoes went on to represent the North in the Class 1A State...
How Jada Walker is making uncommon improvements to her game
A freshman rarely enters the collegiate scene as a good player, but Jada Walker did. A sophomore is almost never a great player, but Jada Walker is proving to be one. In Kentucky’s 82-56 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Sunday afternoon, Walker left fans with a performance to remember. The 5-foot-7 guard dropped 20 points and four assists while shooting 7-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. The stunning performance is just another highlight in Walker’s young, but already illustrious career.
CBS Sports
The Chiefs have a big Bengals problem, plus MLB Hall of Fame denies Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens... again
The Eagles crushed the Titans, 35-10, with A.J. Brown absolutely annihilating his former team with 119 yards and a touchdown, but it was Philadelphia's other star wide receiver that set the tone, writes NFL expert Jeff Kerr. Philadelphia earned an A+ in our weekly grades. Playing in his first game...
Comments / 0