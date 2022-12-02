ARLEY, Ala. – This football season at Meek High School was one for the record books and the Tigers still have more hardware coming their way. This weekend, Head Coach Houston Powell was selected as the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 1A Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first 10-0 regular season in school history and posting 11 wins for the first time since 1986. Meek played its to the second round of the playoffs where the Tigers fell to Pickens County 44-36. The Tornadoes went on to represent the North in the Class 1A State...

12 MINUTES AGO