Read full article on original website
Related
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Dec. 5
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton Chamber of Commerce Holiday Stroll was held Saturday, with shopping at local businesses...
hopkintonindependent.com
Library Corner, Dec. 7 edition
For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. The Roosevelts At Christmas. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2-3 p.m. (virtual) In tis virtual program, attendees will learn about the customs...
hopkintonindependent.com
Veterans discuss December military events at monthly breakfast
Hopkinton veterans gathered for the Dec. 2 Veterans Breakfast and a lively discussion of past military events that happened in the early December time span. The “Frozen Chosin” was one of the key topics. Among those who participated in the breakfast and the military history discussion were (pictured...
Comments / 0