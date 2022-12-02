ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Nuggets' loss to New Orleans Pelicans

That wasn’t World Cup fever at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans fans replaced “Ole” in the popular chant with “Jose” to show their appreciation for Jose Alvarado’s career night in a 121-106 win against the Nuggets Sunday. The guard, listed at 6 foot, dropped a...
FOX59

Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
FOX Sports

Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
CBS Sports

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.45 points per game. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
FOX Sports

Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant in spotlight as Heat, Grizzlies meet

The Miami Heat, who are set to end their four-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, said they never lost their confidence. Last month, the Heat endured a four-game losing streak. Since then, however, the Heat have responded with four wins in their past five games, including a 120-116 overtime victory over the host Boston Celtics on Friday night.
TMGSports

The CFP  Is Set: Are We Headed to a Georgia-Michigan Championship?

After a journey that began on Sept. 1, the field for the College Football Playoff is set. The national semifinals will be on Dec. 31 in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz. The National Championship will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 9. The two games have plenty of story lines to keep us ...
AllPacers

Domantas Sabonis on the new-look Indiana Pacers: 'They're having a great season'

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis viewed going against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday as "just another game on the schedule." The two-time All-Star big man went from a developing perimeter forward to a talented, bruising interior big man during five seasons with the Pacers before the team traded him to the Kings back in February. He grew significantly with the blue and gold both as a player and person, and now he's one of the premier talents in the NBA.

