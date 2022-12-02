Read full article on original website
Related
3 takeaways from Nuggets' loss to New Orleans Pelicans
That wasn’t World Cup fever at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans fans replaced “Ole” in the popular chant with “Jose” to show their appreciation for Jose Alvarado’s career night in a 121-106 win against the Nuggets Sunday. The guard, listed at 6 foot, dropped a...
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Damian Lillard scores 22 points in return, leads Trail Blazers to 116-100 win over Indiana Pacers: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard returned. The rest of the Portland Trail Blazers played at a high level despite coming off of a hard-fought victory Saturday night at Utah. And the result was a 116-100 win over Indiana Sunday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers used a 39-24 third quarter to build...
On this day: Boston honors Johnny Most retirement; Rajon Rondo scores triple-double vs. Indiana Pacers
On this day in Boston Celtics history, champion floor general Rajon Rondo scored a triple-double in a 114-96 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers in 2008 in front of a home crowd at TD Garden. The victory came in the Celtics’ 20th game since they had won the 2008 NBA...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets
The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Houston Rockets will travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors a day after a big game in the desert. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Warriors prediction and pick. The Rockets stunned the Phoenix Suns 122-121, as Jalen Green hit...
Indiana Mr. Football position award winners: Coaches choose state's best
The Indiana Football Coaches Association voted on its Mr. Football position award winners at its all-state meeting. These are the nine nominees for IndyStar Mr. Football, which will be open to voting for the state’s football coaches. The Mr. Football position award winners: Indiana high school football:Here's the 2022 IFCA All-State Top 50 team ...
FOX Sports
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Celtics look to spoil Raptors’ home mojo
The visiting Boston Celtics can expect to see the best version of the Raptors on Monday night since Toronto seemingly
CBS Sports
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.45 points per game. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
FOX Sports
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Yardbarker
Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant in spotlight as Heat, Grizzlies meet
The Miami Heat, who are set to end their four-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, said they never lost their confidence. Last month, the Heat endured a four-game losing streak. Since then, however, the Heat have responded with four wins in their past five games, including a 120-116 overtime victory over the host Boston Celtics on Friday night.
The CFP Is Set: Are We Headed to a Georgia-Michigan Championship?
After a journey that began on Sept. 1, the field for the College Football Playoff is set. The national semifinals will be on Dec. 31 in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz. The National Championship will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 9. The two games have plenty of story lines to keep us ...
Domantas Sabonis on the new-look Indiana Pacers: 'They're having a great season'
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis viewed going against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday as "just another game on the schedule." The two-time All-Star big man went from a developing perimeter forward to a talented, bruising interior big man during five seasons with the Pacers before the team traded him to the Kings back in February. He grew significantly with the blue and gold both as a player and person, and now he's one of the premier talents in the NBA.
Comments / 0