Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith begins road to redemption with Oscar-tipped slavery drama
A major new film about a real-life escaped slave premiered this week. Emancipation is the story of “Whipped Peter”, who fled barbaric forced labour on a railroad in 1863 and went on a perilous 10-day journey through the Louisiana swamps before finding refuge at a Union encampment. Photographs of his back, a mesh of welts and strafe marks, shocked Americans and aided the abolitionist cause.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
The Devastating Death Of Irene Cara
Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical "Fame" and being the stunning voice behind the iconic main theme of the 1983 musical "Flashdance" titled "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died in her Florida home (per The Hollywood Reporter). She was 63 years old. The news came out this Saturday, November 26. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren struggle to maintain their ranching empire in dramatic first trailer for Yellowstone spin-off 1923
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren battled through the Old West on Sunday when Paramount aired the first trailer for its Yellowstone spin-off series 1923. The legendary Ford, 80, and the Oscar-winning Mirren, 77, have officially entered the sprawling universe of Yellowstone as they anchor the latest chapter in the Dutton family's origin story.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
Heartbreak Ridge: Facts Only Huge Fans Know About Clint Eastwood's Forgotten Gem
When it comes to famous names in Hollywood, few are held in such high regard as Clint Eastwood. The grizzled actor and filmmaker has been involved in the entertainment industry since the 1950s and has an eight-decade career under his cowboy belt. Having got his start acting in Spaghetti Westerns with Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy," which included the landmark film "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," Eastwood eventually began to transition his career towards directing instead of solely acting.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
The ‘Bully’ From ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Banned From the House Used in Film
Hollywood actor Yano Anaya was first seen as the pint-sized bully Grover in the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. Nearly four decades later, Anaya is no longer welcome at the film's iconic Cleveland house after a verbal altercation occurred with the current homeowner. Brian Jones purchased the home featured...
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Sets Release Date for 'Harry & Meghan'...
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
‘Chivalry’ Producer Richard Johns Launches Argo Films With John Travolta Disney+ Short ‘The Shepherd’
British producer Richard Johns has launched a new label, Argo Films. Johns is best known for the 2000 Academy Award-nominated indie horror flick Shadow of a Vampire and several other films, is debuting with a slate of projects and The Shepherd, a completed short for Disney+. The Shepherd, starring John Travolta and Ben Radcliffe, is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and followed the story of a pilot flying home solo for Christmas in 1957. Iain Softley (Backbeat, Hackers) wrote and directed, and Alfonso Cuarón and Bill Kenwright are co-producers. Argo will also house scripted assets and development projects from Corona Pictures and Corona Television,...
Collider
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
Comments / 0