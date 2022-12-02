Read full article on original website
Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
Scottie Pippen selected his all-time starting lineup, shocking everybody with his last two selections.
Los Angeles Lakers ‘discussed’ Russell Westbrook trade involving DeMar DeRozan
The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to climb their way up the NBA standings, largely carried by Anthony Davis and
sfstandard.com
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday
While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
Former Miami Heat Teammates Shaquille O'Neal And Alonzo Mourning Help Refurbish Court In Overtown
Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning teamed together to help the Miami Heat win a championship in 2006. Now, they are on the same team again. The two are helping refurbish a basketball at the Overtown Youth Center in Miami as part of a $20-million project that also includes adding a charter school. A story in USA Today detailed their efforts.
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"
Nick Wright promoted LeBron James' GOAT case after he surpassed Magic Johnson in all-time assists, but NBA fans were around to contest the claim.
"I’m not hating on anyone, it’s just a different style" - Joe Dumars discusses the physicality and officiating in the current NBA
Former Detroit Pistons star Joe Dumars discusses the current state of the NBA and its future
Yardbarker
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine
Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
Grizzlies’ Danny Green Reunites With Former 76ers Teammates
Former 76er Danny Green catches up with some of his former teammates on Friday night.
NBA Fans In Shock After Lakers Secure Impossible Win Over Milwaukee Bucks: "This Team Is Building!"
Lakers fans celebrate after impressive win against Giannis and the Bucks.
NBA Star Reportedly Skipped Game Over Coach Argument
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young missed Friday's 117-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets. While the team attributed his absence to a sore right shoulder, there's reportedly more to the story. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Young wanted to skip Friday's shootarounds to focus on treatment before determining...
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Won't 'Hurt Dwight Howard's Feelings Again' After Thanksgiving Dinner With His Mother
Shaquille O'Neal explains that he will not hurt Dwight Howard's feelings again after having a conversation with his mother over Thanksgiving.
Paul Pierce issues stern Anthony Davis, Lakers warning to rest of NBA
Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP, so much so that even Paul Pierce is now predicting big things for him and the Los Angeles Lakers as the season progresses. To recall, the Lakers weren’t even on Pierce’s list of teams locked to make the playoffs out of the Western Conference. But with the Purple […] The post Paul Pierce issues stern Anthony Davis, Lakers warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 8: Nets, Warriors, Lakers, Hawks climb as Pacers, Wolves slide
Sometimes, star power is enough to win basketball games. We’ve seen something like that happen over the past week, especially with some star-studded teams finally on the up and up in our Week 8 NBA Power Rankings. Teams with big names like the Nets, Warriors, Hawks, and even Lakers have looked much more impressive recently. Meanwhile, some young teams have blown leads and lost games due to their inexperience. The talent is there, sure, but the savvy and experience still need some honing. As we enter the eighth week of the 2022-23 NBA season, let’s see how far star power can indeed take their teams.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
