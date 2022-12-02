Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
theScore
Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever
Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
England are this World Cup’s Spurs. Now can they beat its Liverpool? | Barney Ronay
Gareth Southgate’s team have reached par in Qatar – but defeating the world champions will require something different
CBS Sports
LIVE score: Japan vs. Croatia World Cup game heads to penalties; updates from round of 16 action, bracket
Japan and the 2018 World Cup finalists are into extra time. Monday's showdown between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in extra time after the two teams played the first 90 minutes out to a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. It's the first match from this tournament to go to extra time. If the match is tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
Lionel Messi overtakes Diego Maradona on World Cup goals with first in knockouts
Lionel Messi's goal against Australia sees him overtake Diego Maradona on World Cup goals. It was also his first in knockout stages
BBC
World Cup 2022: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles ruled out of tournament with injuries
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have been ruled out of...
theScore
Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer
Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13
We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
BBC
Pakistan v England: Tourists take charge in Rawalpindi
First Test, Rawalpindi (day three of five) England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107. Pakistan 499-7: Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 3-132 England's determination and persistence was rewarded with crucial late wickets on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan. In...
NBC San Diego
Winners, Losers From Argentina's Round of 16 Win Over Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It wasn't the prettiest, but Argentina are moving on in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste took care of business against Australia on Saturday, winning 2-1 in their...
Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – as it happened
In front of a record crowd for a WSL match at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured an emphatic win
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 2022 World Cup quarter final spot
Lionel Messi marked his 1000th game with a win as Argentina eased themselves into the 2022 World Cup quarter finals. The tournament has included landmarks for Messi in every game, as the former Barcelona superstar aims for a first world title, ahead of his expected international retirement in 2023. After...
