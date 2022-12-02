Read full article on original website
Collider
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us trailer reveals Joel and Ellie's struggle for survival
The Last of Us has released its latest trailer, showing Joel and Ellie’s struggle for survival. The HBO series, which is based on the 2013 game of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the pair who travel across a post-apocalyptic United States to find a cure for a deadly virus.
Collider
Where You've Seen the Cast of 'Wednesday' Before
Wednesday, a new show inspired by The Addams Family and from the mind of Tim Burton, is the most recent phenomenon to take over the streaming world. The series is based on the character Wednesday Addams, and is a coming-of-age, comedy-horror series. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, follows Wednesday Addams as she is expelled from her high school and is enrolled in Nevermore Academy.
Cast of Ned's Declassified: School Survival Guide Reunite in TikTok 15 Years After Show's Finale
Lindsey Shaw shared a clip of herself with Nickelodeon cast mates Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee seemingly working on a podcast on TikTok this week Ned Bigby might have some new tips up his sleeve! The main cast of Ned's Declassified: School Survival Guide reunited this week for a brand-new TikTok, over 15 years after the series wrapped on Nickelodeon. In the video, Lindsey Shaw, who played Jennifer Ann "Moze" Mosely during the show's three-season run between 2004 and 2007, is joined by Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby) and...
The Forman Basement Finally Gets Hotboxed Again in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Teaser
After a decade of disuse, the Forman basement is once again filled with the distinct stink of weed smoke in the new trailer for That ‘90s Show, arriving on Netflix on Jan. 19. The That ‘70s Show sequel series picks up in 1995 and centers around Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of the original show’s main characters, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). Eager for a change of pace and some new friends, Leia visits her grandparent, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, both reprising their roles), and quickly bonds with their new next-door neighbor,...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
NME
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr has died at the age of 66. No details about his cause of death have been released. The actor starred in Walker, Texas Ranger as well as Die Hard and Top Gun, and was also a theatre professor and author. Gilyard’s death was announced by The...
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Apple TV+ Teases Release of Miniseries Developed By Creators of ‘Band of Brothers’
Apple TV+ has released the teaser trailer for its winter 2022-23 schedule. The clip features previews of a number of upcoming releases, including one of the new wartime miniseries, Masters of the Air. The show, starring Austin Butler, comes from the creators of Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010).
‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Reveals His Horse, ‘Lucky,’ Returned for Episode 5
Sunday night aired yet another thrilling episode of Yellowstone season five. The episode gave us a peek at life on... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Reveals His Horse, ‘Lucky,’ Returned for Episode 5 appeared first on Outsider.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Austin Butler to Receive Palm Springs Film Fest’s Breakthrough Performance Award for ‘Elvis’ (Exclusive)
Austin Butler will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his portrayal in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film Elvis. The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” says Harold Matzner, the festival chairman. “We are...
Collider
'Black Christmas' and the True Story that Inspired the First Slasher Film
The 1974 cult classic Black Christmas, directed by Bob Clark, has captivated horror fans for decades and has spawned two remakes since it was released. Black Christmas paved the way for movies like Halloween and set the tone for slasher tropes everywhere. One thing that sets this iconic slasher above the rest is its roots in a popular urban legend as well as a real life murderer. That's right all you true-crime lovers, Black Christmas is based on a real life true-crime story that took place in Montreal, Canada.
Collider
Norman Reedus Calls 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' a "Reset"
We know in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon that Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, finds himself in France. We also know the spinoff is connected to the mid-credits scene in The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale, where a scientist watching videos about tests being done on walker variants is shot in an abandoned French lab. What we didn't know is that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will be a bit different from what we're used to.
SFGate
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon
The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October. Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to 'Independently Creating and Innovating'. “Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Collider
'Shrinking': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Comedy
What Is the Release Date for Shrinking (and How Many Episodes Are There)?. Therapists in movies and television, much like doctors and other medical professionals, are often treated as narrative devices in stories rather than characters with their own thoughts, emotions, and desires. That's because that is exactly how many everyday people see their therapists or psychologists, as patients seek their advice and answers for whatever they may be troubled by. It's easy to forget that, outside their professional lives treating people with complex trauma and mental health issues, these medical professionals are also people too, and even they can have their own opinions and biases that they keep to themselves when treating a patient. This begs two questions that may come to mind to someone seeking therapy - what is this therapist really thinking and what if they said what they're really thinking?
Collider
Every ‘Ice Age’ Movie, Ranked From Chilly To Ice-Cap Melting
Twenty years ago, Ice Age hit cinemas for young viewers to enjoy a break from Disney and Pixar’s dynamic animation creations. Following the Paleolithic journey of the ice age coming undone, viewers have watched as loner Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano), outcast Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo), and slick Diego the Sabertooth Tiger (Dennis Leary) as they traverse through adventures together, creating a one-of-a-kind journey in their one-of-a-kind herd. Becoming a top-grossing franchise over twenty years, particularly in the animated realm against popular contenders such as Despicable Me and Shrek, showcases the recognition that Ice Age deserves.
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
