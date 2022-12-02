ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IL residents spend more on monthly bills than US average. How 3 metro-east cities compare

By Meredith Howard
 2 days ago

Residents of three metro-east cities spend an average of 27 to 36% of their locality’s mean income on bills, according to one analysis by an online bill-paying service.

The average Illinois resident spends about $2,029 per month on bills, according to the report by doxoINSIGHTS. That’s slightly more than the national average of roughly $2,002.67.

Mortgage payments and rent make the largest dents in the budget across the U.S., followed by automotive loans and utilities.

Here’s how much the average U.S. resident spends on bills, by category, according to the online bill-pay company:

  • Mortgage: $1,368

  • Rent: $1,129

  • Auto loan: $433

  • Utilities: $328

  • Auto insurance: $196

  • Health insurance: $123

  • Cable and internet: $114

  • Mobile phone: $113

  • Alarm/security: $84

  • Life insurance: $82

Average bills in metro-east cities

Belleville residents spend an average of $1,725 per month, or about 36% of their income, on necessities such as mortgage payments or rent, auto insurance, utilities and other bills, according to the analysis.

Here’s a breakdown of average bill costs in Belleville, O’Fallon and Fairview Heights:

Belleville:

Average monthly bill cost: $1,725 (36% of average income, according to doxoINSIGHTS)

The median monthly household income in Belleville, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is about $4,403.58.

  • Mortgage: $1,174

  • Rent: $836

  • Auto loan: $486

  • Auto insurance: $101

  • Utilities: $229

  • Health insurance: $112

  • Life insurance: $36

  • Cable and satellite: $117

  • Mobile phone: $101

  • Alarm/security: $89

O’Fallon:

Average monthly bill cost: $1,943 (27% of doxoINSIGHTS average income)

The median monthly household income in O’Fallon, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is $7,536.

  • Mortgage: $1,499

  • Rent: $1,035

  • Auto loan: $185

  • Auto insurance: $182

  • Utilities: $311

  • Health insurance: $112

  • Life insurance: $121

  • Cable and satellite: $128

  • Mobile phone: $109

  • Alarm/security: $89

Fairview Heights:

Average monthly bill cost: $1,849 (35% of doxoINSIGHTS average income)

The median monthly household income in Fairview Heights, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is $5,708.75.

  • Mortgage: $1,253

  • Rent: $1,033

  • Auto loan: $404

  • Auto insurance: $182

  • Utilities: $191

  • Health insurance: $112

  • Life insurance: $86

  • Cable and satellite: $145

  • Mobile phone: $109

  • Alarm/security: $65

You can search online for more bill data by locality through doxoINSIGHTS.

MIT says $12 minimum isn’t livable in this metro-east county. These jobs pay a living wage

Here’s how much Illinois, metro-east residents need to make to rent a 2-bedroom

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

