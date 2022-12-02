IL residents spend more on monthly bills than US average. How 3 metro-east cities compare
Residents of three metro-east cities spend an average of 27 to 36% of their locality’s mean income on bills, according to one analysis by an online bill-paying service.
The average Illinois resident spends about $2,029 per month on bills, according to the report by doxoINSIGHTS. That’s slightly more than the national average of roughly $2,002.67.
Mortgage payments and rent make the largest dents in the budget across the U.S., followed by automotive loans and utilities.
Here’s how much the average U.S. resident spends on bills, by category, according to the online bill-pay company:
Mortgage: $1,368
Rent: $1,129
Auto loan: $433
Utilities: $328
Auto insurance: $196
Health insurance: $123
Cable and internet: $114
Mobile phone: $113
Alarm/security: $84
Life insurance: $82
Average bills in metro-east cities
Belleville residents spend an average of $1,725 per month, or about 36% of their income, on necessities such as mortgage payments or rent, auto insurance, utilities and other bills, according to the analysis.
Here’s a breakdown of average bill costs in Belleville, O’Fallon and Fairview Heights:
Belleville:
Average monthly bill cost: $1,725 (36% of average income, according to doxoINSIGHTS)
The median monthly household income in Belleville, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is about $4,403.58.
Mortgage: $1,174
Rent: $836
Auto loan: $486
Auto insurance: $101
Utilities: $229
Health insurance: $112
Life insurance: $36
Cable and satellite: $117
Mobile phone: $101
Alarm/security: $89
O’Fallon:
Average monthly bill cost: $1,943 (27% of doxoINSIGHTS average income)
The median monthly household income in O’Fallon, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is $7,536.
Mortgage: $1,499
Rent: $1,035
Auto loan: $185
Auto insurance: $182
Utilities: $311
Health insurance: $112
Life insurance: $121
Cable and satellite: $128
Mobile phone: $109
Alarm/security: $89
Fairview Heights:
Average monthly bill cost: $1,849 (35% of doxoINSIGHTS average income)
The median monthly household income in Fairview Heights, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is $5,708.75.
Mortgage: $1,253
Rent: $1,033
Auto loan: $404
Auto insurance: $182
Utilities: $191
Health insurance: $112
Life insurance: $86
Cable and satellite: $145
Mobile phone: $109
Alarm/security: $65
