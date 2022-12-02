IL residents spend more on monthly bills than US average. How 3 metro-east cities compare

Residents of three metro-east cities spend an average of 27 to 36% of their locality’s mean income on bills, according to one analysis by an online bill-paying service.

The average Illinois resident spends about $2,029 per month on bills, according to the report by doxoINSIGHTS. That’s slightly more than the national average of roughly $2,002.67.

Mortgage payments and rent make the largest dents in the budget across the U.S., followed by automotive loans and utilities.

Here’s how much the average U.S. resident spends on bills, by category, according to the online bill-pay company:

Mortgage: $1,368

Rent: $1,129

Auto loan: $433

Utilities: $328

Auto insurance: $196

Health insurance: $123

Cable and internet: $114

Mobile phone: $113

Alarm/security: $84

Life insurance: $82

Average bills in metro-east cities

Belleville residents spend an average of $1,725 per month, or about 36% of their income, on necessities such as mortgage payments or rent, auto insurance, utilities and other bills, according to the analysis.

Here’s a breakdown of average bill costs in Belleville, O’Fallon and Fairview Heights:

Belleville:

Average monthly bill cost: $1,725 (36% of average income, according to doxoINSIGHTS)

The median monthly household income in Belleville, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is about $4,403.58.

Mortgage: $1,174

Rent: $836

Auto loan: $486

Auto insurance: $101

Utilities: $229

Health insurance: $112

Life insurance: $36

Cable and satellite: $117

Mobile phone: $101

Alarm/security: $89

O’Fallon:

Average monthly bill cost: $1,943 (27% of doxoINSIGHTS average income)

The median monthly household income in O’Fallon, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is $7,536.

Mortgage: $1,499

Rent: $1,035

Auto loan: $185

Auto insurance: $182

Utilities: $311

Health insurance: $112

Life insurance: $121

Cable and satellite: $128

Mobile phone: $109

Alarm/security: $89

Fairview Heights:

Average monthly bill cost: $1,849 (35% of doxoINSIGHTS average income)

The median monthly household income in Fairview Heights, according to U.S. Census Bureau, is $5,708.75.

Mortgage: $1,253

Rent: $1,033

Auto loan: $404

Auto insurance: $182

Utilities: $191

Health insurance: $112

Life insurance: $86

Cable and satellite: $145

Mobile phone: $109

Alarm/security: $65

You can search online for more bill data by locality through doxoINSIGHTS.

