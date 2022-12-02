Fire severely damages multiple apartments in Fort Myers

South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fire caused heavy damage to multiple apartments in Fort Myers.

According to South Trail Fire, the fire sparked at 7151 Pinnacle Dr. and caused heavy fire damage to the multi-unit structure at Pinnacle Apartments.

Officials said the cause or the origin of the fire has not been determined yet as crews are conducting salvage and overhaul procedures.

According to the post, one upstairs unit had heavy fire and smoke damage, while the neighboring unit also had extensive damage. South Trail Fire said two units downstairs had water damage.

South Trail Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire.

Crews from Iona McGregor Fire District, Fort Myers Fire Department, and Lee County Public Safety assisted with extinguishing the fire.

No further details are available at this time.